Lakewood, CO
1620 Lewis Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

1620 Lewis Street

1620 Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Lewis Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Clean 3 Bedroom ranch style single family home in Lakewood - This is a 3 bedroom ranch with a one car attached garage. The home features: living room, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, dining area, three bedrooms, bathroom, laundry with washer/dryer. The yard is fenced with mature landscaping and a nice deck for entertaining.

The rent for the home is $1895.00 per month, security deposit of $1800.00 and a $40.00 application fee per applicants 18 years of age.
The owner will consider a small pet with an additional $100.00 pet deposit and a pet rent of $50.00 per month.

Contact Ruby by text or phone at 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com for a showing. You may also fill out a guest card at www.atsmithco.com

(RLNE2008576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Lewis Street have any available units?
1620 Lewis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1620 Lewis Street have?
Some of 1620 Lewis Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Lewis Street currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Lewis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Lewis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Lewis Street is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Lewis Street offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Lewis Street offers parking.
Does 1620 Lewis Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 Lewis Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Lewis Street have a pool?
No, 1620 Lewis Street does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Lewis Street have accessible units?
No, 1620 Lewis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Lewis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Lewis Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 Lewis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 Lewis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
