1620 Lewis Street

Clean 3 Bedroom ranch style single family home in Lakewood - This is a 3 bedroom ranch with a one car attached garage. The home features: living room, kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, dining area, three bedrooms, bathroom, laundry with washer/dryer. The yard is fenced with mature landscaping and a nice deck for entertaining.



The rent for the home is $1895.00 per month, security deposit of $1800.00 and a $40.00 application fee per applicants 18 years of age.

The owner will consider a small pet with an additional $100.00 pet deposit and a pet rent of $50.00 per month.



Contact Ruby by text or phone at 303-257-6726 or email rgonzalez@atsmithco.com for a showing. You may also fill out a guest card at www.atsmithco.com



(RLNE2008576)