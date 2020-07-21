1597 Reed Street

Amenities

dogs allowed parking microwave carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Wadsworth and Colfax - Property Id: 140661



This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment style unit in a 4 plex building. The unit has off-street parking and also comes with a smaller office area as well.



The area the unit is in is very convenient as it is on the busline, its next to all kinds of shopping including Walmart, and it has brand new carpet and a brand new paint job.



Please email to set up a tour or ask any questions.



Thank you

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140661p

Property Id 140661



(RLNE5048614)