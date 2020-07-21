All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated August 4 2019

1597 Reed Street

1597 Reed Street · No Longer Available
Location

1597 Reed Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Edgewood

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wadsworth and Colfax - Property Id: 140661

This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment style unit in a 4 plex building. The unit has off-street parking and also comes with a smaller office area as well.

The area the unit is in is very convenient as it is on the busline, its next to all kinds of shopping including Walmart, and it has brand new carpet and a brand new paint job.

Please email to set up a tour or ask any questions.

Thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140661p
Property Id 140661

(RLNE5048614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1597 Reed Street have any available units?
1597 Reed Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1597 Reed Street have?
Some of 1597 Reed Street's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1597 Reed Street currently offering any rent specials?
1597 Reed Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1597 Reed Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1597 Reed Street is pet friendly.
Does 1597 Reed Street offer parking?
Yes, 1597 Reed Street offers parking.
Does 1597 Reed Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1597 Reed Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1597 Reed Street have a pool?
No, 1597 Reed Street does not have a pool.
Does 1597 Reed Street have accessible units?
No, 1597 Reed Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1597 Reed Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1597 Reed Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1597 Reed Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1597 Reed Street does not have units with air conditioning.
