1582 Taft Street

Come check out this great open floor plan home in Lakewood! This property features four bedrooms, one full bathroom, in unit washer and dryer, and off street parking for your convenience. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, tons of cabinets for storage, and an open view into the spacious living room. Many windows throughout this home allow for great natural light to pour in. Enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the small back patio with your furry friend! All utilities can be included for a flat rate of only. $125.mo. You will love the location of this property as it is only minutes from King Soopers, Walgreens, Daniel's Park, Colorado Mills Shopping Center, and the many shops and restaurants along Colfax. Commuting will be easy with quick access to Colfax and I-70. You do not want to miss out on this awesome opportunity so, sign up for a tour today!



Pets - Yes

Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

Laundry - Washer / Dryer

Utilities - $125 Flat fee for Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, and Electric

Parking - Off-Street



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.

