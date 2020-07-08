All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1582 Taft Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1582 Taft Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 3:36 PM

1582 Taft Street

1582 Taft Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Applewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1582 Taft Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Come check out this great open floor plan home in Lakewood! This property features four bedrooms, one full bathroom, in unit washer and dryer, and off street parking for your convenience. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, tons of cabinets for storage, and an open view into the spacious living room. Many windows throughout this home allow for great natural light to pour in. Enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the small back patio with your furry friend! All utilities can be included for a flat rate of only. $125.mo. You will love the location of this property as it is only minutes from King Soopers, Walgreens, Daniel's Park, Colorado Mills Shopping Center, and the many shops and restaurants along Colfax. Commuting will be easy with quick access to Colfax and I-70. You do not want to miss out on this awesome opportunity so, sign up for a tour today!

Pets - Yes
Appliances - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Utilities - $125 Flat fee for Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, and Electric
Parking - Off-Street

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1582 Taft Street have any available units?
1582 Taft Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1582 Taft Street have?
Some of 1582 Taft Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1582 Taft Street currently offering any rent specials?
1582 Taft Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1582 Taft Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1582 Taft Street is pet friendly.
Does 1582 Taft Street offer parking?
Yes, 1582 Taft Street offers parking.
Does 1582 Taft Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1582 Taft Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1582 Taft Street have a pool?
No, 1582 Taft Street does not have a pool.
Does 1582 Taft Street have accessible units?
No, 1582 Taft Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1582 Taft Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1582 Taft Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1582 Taft Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1582 Taft Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Union West
35 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College