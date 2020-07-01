All apartments in Lakewood
1521 S. Ames Street

1521 South Ames Street · No Longer Available
Location

1521 South Ames Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement duplex in Sanderson Creek neighborhood, approximately 1100 square feet, spacious living room and eat in kitchen with all appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Lots of interior updates including new paint and carpet. Shared on-site laundry. 2 assigned parking spaces in the front of the unit. Internet, gas/electric and water included in rent. Shared front yard, no backyard access for this unit. Convenient Lakewood location, easy access to Downtown. 1 small pet negotiable with $250 refundable pet deposit. Please call Level Up Property Management for a showing, 720-787-9095

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 S. Ames Street have any available units?
1521 S. Ames Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1521 S. Ames Street have?
Some of 1521 S. Ames Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 S. Ames Street currently offering any rent specials?
1521 S. Ames Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 S. Ames Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 S. Ames Street is pet friendly.
Does 1521 S. Ames Street offer parking?
Yes, 1521 S. Ames Street offers parking.
Does 1521 S. Ames Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 S. Ames Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 S. Ames Street have a pool?
No, 1521 S. Ames Street does not have a pool.
Does 1521 S. Ames Street have accessible units?
No, 1521 S. Ames Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 S. Ames Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1521 S. Ames Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 S. Ames Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 S. Ames Street does not have units with air conditioning.

