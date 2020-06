Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Looking for a patio home? This elegant 2 bed 2 bath ranch offers minimal hands on maintenance with snow removal,

grounds maintenance, clubhouse and pool.

Solterra is a highly coveted neighborhood in Lakewood surrounded by the Foothills.

Perfect for hosting, your kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large island.

Master bedroom features en suite 5-piece bathroom. This home has close proximity to parks and trails.

Quick and easy access to Hwy 470