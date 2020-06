Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome available on July 1st in quiet neighborhood of Union Square area of Lakewood. All bedrooms have separate, en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Home has vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, an open living plan and chef-grade kitchen. Within a half mile of restaurants, shops, parks, trails and light rail. Large deck in back overlooks a small lake. Cats and dogs allowed with additional fees.



(RLNE4949920)