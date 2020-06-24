All apartments in Lakewood
1480 S Fenton St
1480 S Fenton St

1480 South Fenton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1480 South Fenton Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
*** Please go to https://showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule a showing - this one will go fast! This spacious ranch home on large lot with fenced yard and fully finished basement is brand new with new carpets and paint throughout! On the main level, there is a living room, dining area and kitchen as well as 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Down in the finished basement is a large living area, 2 non-conforming bonus rooms and a full bath. There is a one car garage and big fenced backyard perfect for pets! Just a couple blocks from King Soopers and Lasley Elementary School. No smoking. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee & $7/ month P&R fee applies. Deposit equal to one month's rent. Longer term lease strongly preferred. Pets allowed with deposit and pre-approval by owner. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-594-5013.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 S Fenton St have any available units?
1480 S Fenton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1480 S Fenton St have?
Some of 1480 S Fenton St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 S Fenton St currently offering any rent specials?
1480 S Fenton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 S Fenton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1480 S Fenton St is pet friendly.
Does 1480 S Fenton St offer parking?
Yes, 1480 S Fenton St offers parking.
Does 1480 S Fenton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 S Fenton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 S Fenton St have a pool?
Yes, 1480 S Fenton St has a pool.
Does 1480 S Fenton St have accessible units?
No, 1480 S Fenton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 S Fenton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 S Fenton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1480 S Fenton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1480 S Fenton St does not have units with air conditioning.
