1480 S Fenton St

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool fireplace carpet

*** Please go to https://showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule a showing - this one will go fast! This spacious ranch home on large lot with fenced yard and fully finished basement is brand new with new carpets and paint throughout! On the main level, there is a living room, dining area and kitchen as well as 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Down in the finished basement is a large living area, 2 non-conforming bonus rooms and a full bath. There is a one car garage and big fenced backyard perfect for pets! Just a couple blocks from King Soopers and Lasley Elementary School. No smoking. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee & $7/ month P&R fee applies. Deposit equal to one month's rent. Longer term lease strongly preferred. Pets allowed with deposit and pre-approval by owner. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-594-5013.