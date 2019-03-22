All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 14219 W Center Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
14219 W Center Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

14219 W Center Drive

14219 West Center Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Foothills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14219 West Center Drive, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Breathtaking home - once in a lifetime chance! - This once in a lifetime rental home is absolutely breath taking. Enjoy the multiple balconies, the wonderful backyard including a firepit in the summer, and enjoy the gorgeous fireplace and amazing upgrades that this home has to offer. Whether you're in the completely finished basement, the entertainment-worthy kitchen, or one of the fantastic bedrooms, you'll be thrilled with the relaxation and sense of belonging this home offers to you. It definitely won't last long on the market, so contact us today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE4997962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14219 W Center Drive have any available units?
14219 W Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 14219 W Center Drive have?
Some of 14219 W Center Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14219 W Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14219 W Center Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14219 W Center Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14219 W Center Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14219 W Center Drive offer parking?
No, 14219 W Center Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14219 W Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14219 W Center Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14219 W Center Drive have a pool?
No, 14219 W Center Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14219 W Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 14219 W Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14219 W Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14219 W Center Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14219 W Center Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14219 W Center Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Alta Green Mountain
13055 West Mississippi Court
Lakewood, CO 80228
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College