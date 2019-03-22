14219 W Center Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Breathtaking home - once in a lifetime chance! - This once in a lifetime rental home is absolutely breath taking. Enjoy the multiple balconies, the wonderful backyard including a firepit in the summer, and enjoy the gorgeous fireplace and amazing upgrades that this home has to offer. Whether you're in the completely finished basement, the entertainment-worthy kitchen, or one of the fantastic bedrooms, you'll be thrilled with the relaxation and sense of belonging this home offers to you. It definitely won't last long on the market, so contact us today to schedule your showing!



(RLNE4997962)