Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities garage

1399 Yarrow Street Available 04/05/19 Beautiful & New Large Ranch Style Home in the Heart of Lakewood!-Avail. Now!!! - This spacious New 2 bedroom -2 bath Home is a one of a kind!



Located one block from the Light-rail on 14th ave and centered between , Wadsworth, Kipling, and 6th avenue. Walking distance to the New & Stylish Wadsworth station.-you'll be living in one of the most accessible homes in West Denver!



This beautiful home is embellished with modern hardwood plank flooring flowing from room to room. The open floor plan will guide you through the giant living room into a huge kitchen, or into the granite adorned bath with double sinks and onto both well sized bedrooms. Exit out through the rear foyer then to the large detached garage and plenty of space for an urben garden.



The kitchen has been modeled for the chef in all of us and opens to a living room with a chandelier that gleams.



Some of the upgrades include, new brushed chrome lighting fixtures, new Cabinetry, new blinds, large driveway for multiple vehicles, a farmhouse sink in the second bath, and beautiful bathrooms. Walking distance to anywhere and close to St Anthonys shops, Belmar, Edgewater, Sloans Lake, and the Highlands...



This gorgeous property has everything! With a 2 car garage, Open Floor plan Full Size Washer Dryer, --it's just waiting for you to call it home!



Call OR Text 303-525-0462 to schedule a showing



You can also complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.



Call 303-233-3976 for more information



