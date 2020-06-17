All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1399 Yarrow Street

1399 Yarrow Street · No Longer Available
Location

1399 Yarrow Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Eiber

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
1399 Yarrow Street Available 04/05/19 Beautiful & New Large Ranch Style Home in the Heart of Lakewood!-Avail. Now!!! - This spacious New 2 bedroom -2 bath Home is a one of a kind!

Located one block from the Light-rail on 14th ave and centered between , Wadsworth, Kipling, and 6th avenue. Walking distance to the New & Stylish Wadsworth station.-you'll be living in one of the most accessible homes in West Denver!

This beautiful home is embellished with modern hardwood plank flooring flowing from room to room. The open floor plan will guide you through the giant living room into a huge kitchen, or into the granite adorned bath with double sinks and onto both well sized bedrooms. Exit out through the rear foyer then to the large detached garage and plenty of space for an urben garden.

The kitchen has been modeled for the chef in all of us and opens to a living room with a chandelier that gleams.

Some of the upgrades include, new brushed chrome lighting fixtures, new Cabinetry, new blinds, large driveway for multiple vehicles, a farmhouse sink in the second bath, and beautiful bathrooms. Walking distance to anywhere and close to St Anthonys shops, Belmar, Edgewater, Sloans Lake, and the Highlands...

This gorgeous property has everything! With a 2 car garage, Open Floor plan Full Size Washer Dryer, --it's just waiting for you to call it home!

Call OR Text 303-525-0462 to schedule a showing

You can also complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No prior evictions accepted.

Call 303-233-3976 for more information

(RLNE3614190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1399 Yarrow Street have any available units?
1399 Yarrow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1399 Yarrow Street have?
Some of 1399 Yarrow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1399 Yarrow Street currently offering any rent specials?
1399 Yarrow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1399 Yarrow Street pet-friendly?
No, 1399 Yarrow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1399 Yarrow Street offer parking?
Yes, 1399 Yarrow Street offers parking.
Does 1399 Yarrow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1399 Yarrow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1399 Yarrow Street have a pool?
No, 1399 Yarrow Street does not have a pool.
Does 1399 Yarrow Street have accessible units?
No, 1399 Yarrow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1399 Yarrow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1399 Yarrow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1399 Yarrow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1399 Yarrow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
