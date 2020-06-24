Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1397 Kline St.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1397 Kline St.
1397 Kline Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1397 Kline Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
I have a lock out apartment with private entrance. ! bedroom with full bathroom. Living room with efficiency kitchen. Cabin feel, French doors open to back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1397 Kline St. have any available units?
1397 Kline St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CO
.
Is 1397 Kline St. currently offering any rent specials?
1397 Kline St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1397 Kline St. pet-friendly?
No, 1397 Kline St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakewood
.
Does 1397 Kline St. offer parking?
No, 1397 Kline St. does not offer parking.
Does 1397 Kline St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1397 Kline St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1397 Kline St. have a pool?
No, 1397 Kline St. does not have a pool.
Does 1397 Kline St. have accessible units?
No, 1397 Kline St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1397 Kline St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1397 Kline St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1397 Kline St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1397 Kline St. does not have units with air conditioning.
