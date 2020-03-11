All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203

13351 West Alameda Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Foothills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13351 West Alameda Parkway, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Upscale Condo With Den in Green Mountain - Property Id: 151270

Enjoy fantastic views off your covered patio. Large open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. In the winter cozy up with a good book by the fire. The spacious master suite has natural light coming in the sliding doors leading to the patio. 2nd room used for office or den. The home also features a second bedroom & bathroom. Tons of storage in the detached oversized garage that is steps away from the condo's front door. Secured building providing elevator access and a quiet professional community with beautiful open space landscaping. At the base of Green Mountain, hiking & biking trails right outside your door. Light rail & the highway are both minutes away, making getting downtown or up to the mountains a breeze.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151270p
Property Id 151270

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5120760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 have any available units?
13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 have?
Some of 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 currently offering any rent specials?
13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 pet-friendly?
No, 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 offer parking?
Yes, 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 offers parking.
Does 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 have a pool?
No, 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 does not have a pool.
Does 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 have accessible units?
No, 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl
Lakewood, CO 80227
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St
Lakewood, CO 80228

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College