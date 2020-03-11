13351 W Alameda Pkwy 203

Amenities

Enjoy fantastic views off your covered patio. Large open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. In the winter cozy up with a good book by the fire. The spacious master suite has natural light coming in the sliding doors leading to the patio. 2nd room used for office or den. The home also features a second bedroom & bathroom. Tons of storage in the detached oversized garage that is steps away from the condo's front door. Secured building providing elevator access and a quiet professional community with beautiful open space landscaping. At the base of Green Mountain, hiking & biking trails right outside your door. Light rail & the highway are both minutes away, making getting downtown or up to the mountains a breeze.

No Pets Allowed



