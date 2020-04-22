All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1320 Estes St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1320 Estes St
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1320 Estes St

1320 Estes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Eiber
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1320 Estes Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
1320 Estes St Available 07/01/20 A Must See Beautiful Ranch House in Eiber Lakewood! - This house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom! It features a large living room and spacious kitchen and a large yard. There's a 2-car detached garage that can be rented separately. This neighborhood is quiet and offers a nice place to live, close to schools, grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, bakeries, and parks.

The house will be ready by July. You can easily view the property in person to see if it is right for you before paying an application fee. Rent is $2035 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1960 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.

*Prefer 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer. No smoking. We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.

For questions or to schedule a showing, text us at 336-715-3825 or 303-444-0199 or email us at seeinsidemenow@gmail.com. We look forward to working with you!

Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone can't provide a reference from a third person, like a licensed title company, they can't prove to you they own the house - don't give them money! Check us, don't believe our word, it's okay we want you to verify it's legitimate.

To view all of our listings, please visit this link:
https://doubleblackdiamond.appfolio.com/listings

Meet the president of Double Black Diamond Development LLC:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3840089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Estes St have any available units?
1320 Estes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 1320 Estes St currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Estes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Estes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Estes St is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Estes St offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Estes St offers parking.
Does 1320 Estes St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Estes St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Estes St have a pool?
No, 1320 Estes St does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Estes St have accessible units?
No, 1320 Estes St does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Estes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Estes St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Estes St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Estes St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College