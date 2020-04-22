Amenities

pet friendly garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

1320 Estes St Available 07/01/20 A Must See Beautiful Ranch House in Eiber Lakewood! - This house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom! It features a large living room and spacious kitchen and a large yard. There's a 2-car detached garage that can be rented separately. This neighborhood is quiet and offers a nice place to live, close to schools, grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, bakeries, and parks.



The house will be ready by July. You can easily view the property in person to see if it is right for you before paying an application fee. Rent is $2035 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1960 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.



*Prefer 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer. No smoking. We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.



For questions or to schedule a showing, text us at 336-715-3825 or 303-444-0199 or email us at seeinsidemenow@gmail.com. We look forward to working with you!



Lots of scams exist with rental properties. Ask us for our title company, located in Lakewood, and call them to confirm we are the owners and we are real people who live in Denver. If someone can't provide a reference from a third person, like a licensed title company, they can't prove to you they own the house - don't give them money! Check us, don't believe our word, it's okay we want you to verify it's legitimate.



To view all of our listings, please visit this link:

https://doubleblackdiamond.appfolio.com/listings



Meet the president of Double Black Diamond Development LLC:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3840089)