13093 W Cedar Dr #321

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modern 2 bed/2 Bath Condo W/Central AC and community Pool in Green Mountain - Available for a flexible lease!



Perfectly located for travel to the mountains or downtown Denver including light rail stations available nearby. Central AC and a large open floor plan with fireplace provides a great space for entertaining. Granite countertops, dishwasher and plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen. Bathrooms are freshly renovated with new counters.



Community features include access to a Jacuzzi and Swimming pool and the property features a balcony with a large sliding glass door for access.



Walk or bike to Green Mountain Park through the beautiful open space area along McIntyre Gulch. Bear Creek Lake Park is just minutes away and there are numerous other small parks with hiking, fishing, and picnic areas available.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Request a tour' option is not currently available.



Water, Sewer, Trash, Pool & Jacuzzi Access will be included in rent for an additional $125/month.

This property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com



Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details). If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



