13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool guest parking hot tub online portal

Charming 2BD, 2BA Lakewood Condo with Update Features and Off Street Parking. - Welcome to The Peaks at Green Mountain. This spacious condo offers updated features and modern amenities. Walk in to the open concept living room, dining room and kitchen, with access to both the bedrooms and the private balcony. The private balcony also offers an additional storage closet. The bedrooms, which are located at separate ends of the condo, make this perfect for all living arrangements. They both also have direct access to bathrooms, and a washer and dryer in the hallway. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/e4f7a9a3-67bf-431d-94ce-7596b2ad1b76/



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a monthly $100 HOA fee, which includes water, trash, snow removal, landscaping, parking and community amenities.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5669288)