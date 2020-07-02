All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230

13083 West Cedar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13083 West Cedar Drive, Lakewood, CO 80228
Union Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
Charming 2BD, 2BA Lakewood Condo with Update Features and Off Street Parking. - Welcome to The Peaks at Green Mountain. This spacious condo offers updated features and modern amenities. Walk in to the open concept living room, dining room and kitchen, with access to both the bedrooms and the private balcony. The private balcony also offers an additional storage closet. The bedrooms, which are located at separate ends of the condo, make this perfect for all living arrangements. They both also have direct access to bathrooms, and a washer and dryer in the hallway. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/e4f7a9a3-67bf-431d-94ce-7596b2ad1b76/

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $100 HOA fee, which includes water, trash, snow removal, landscaping, parking and community amenities.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5669288)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 have any available units?
13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 have?
Some of 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 currently offering any rent specials?
13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 is pet friendly.
Does 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 offer parking?
Yes, 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 offers parking.
Does 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 have a pool?
Yes, 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 has a pool.
Does 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 have accessible units?
No, 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 does not have accessible units.
Does 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13083 West Cedar Drive Unit 230 does not have units with air conditioning.

