Lakewood, CO
1255 S Balsam St.
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

1255 S Balsam St.

1255 South Balsam Street · No Longer Available
Location

1255 South Balsam Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Available 07/01/20 9648 W Cornell - Property Id: 291465

Exceptional area. Charming 2 story remodeled townhome, light and bright, spacious floor plan desirable area. Main level living features a family room with stone fireplace, dining area, kitchen, half bath, and laundry closet. Upstairs: two bedrooms, and full bathroom. Spacious master bedroom has two closets. Lots of storage in crawlspace and storage room off patio. Central AC, Back yard/patio opening to lovely greenbelt. Community pool in complex. Reserved parking spot just in front of the unit. Plenty of additional parking for visitors. This amazing home is near Bear Creek Trail, with trail entry next to entry to the complex. Bike path for miles. Walk to Bear Creek school complex. Must have good rental references, we do background check. No smokers, small pets with additional pet rent and deposit will be considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291465
Property Id 291465

(RLNE5821390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 S Balsam St. have any available units?
1255 S Balsam St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1255 S Balsam St. have?
Some of 1255 S Balsam St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 S Balsam St. currently offering any rent specials?
1255 S Balsam St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 S Balsam St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 S Balsam St. is pet friendly.
Does 1255 S Balsam St. offer parking?
Yes, 1255 S Balsam St. offers parking.
Does 1255 S Balsam St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 S Balsam St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 S Balsam St. have a pool?
Yes, 1255 S Balsam St. has a pool.
Does 1255 S Balsam St. have accessible units?
No, 1255 S Balsam St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 S Balsam St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 S Balsam St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 S Balsam St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1255 S Balsam St. has units with air conditioning.

