Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

12474 W Nevada Pl 102

Location

12474 West Nevada Place, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful remodeled condo unit - Property Id: 199082

Completely remodeled unit with new kitchen and bathroom including granite counters in the kitchen. Washer/Dryer in unit along with 2 parking spaces off street and ground floor patio facing the greenbelt. A very nice unit. No Pets please
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199082
Property Id 199082

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5449591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 have any available units?
12474 W Nevada Pl 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 have?
Some of 12474 W Nevada Pl 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 currently offering any rent specials?
12474 W Nevada Pl 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 pet-friendly?
No, 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 offer parking?
Yes, 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 offers parking.
Does 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 have a pool?
No, 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 does not have a pool.
Does 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 have accessible units?
No, 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12474 W Nevada Pl 102 does not have units with air conditioning.

