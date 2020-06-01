12352 W Nevada Pl 301

Amenities
Cozy Condo Near St. Anthony Hospital - Property Id: 211078
Cozy one bedroom condo. Close to I70, C470, 6th Ave., Federal Center, Light Rail, restaurants, Starbucks, Natural Grocers and other grocery stores. Just a short way away from Green Mountain hiking and Red Rocks Amphitheater. New cabinets recently installed in kitchen and bathroom. Mountain View. Vaulted ceilings with lots of windows.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211078
Property Id 211078
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5494534)