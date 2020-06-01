12352 W Nevada Pl 301

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Cozy Condo Near St. Anthony Hospital



Cozy one bedroom condo. Close to I70, C470, 6th Ave., Federal Center, Light Rail, restaurants, Starbucks, Natural Grocers and other grocery stores. Just a short way away from Green Mountain hiking and Red Rocks Amphitheater. New cabinets recently installed in kitchen and bathroom. Mountain View. Vaulted ceilings with lots of windows.

No Pets Allowed



