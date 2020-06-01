All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

12352 W Nevada Pl 301

12352 West Nevada Place · No Longer Available
Location

12352 West Nevada Place, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
media room
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Cozy Condo Near St. Anthony Hospital - Property Id: 211078

Cozy one bedroom condo. Close to I70, C470, 6th Ave., Federal Center, Light Rail, restaurants, Starbucks, Natural Grocers and other grocery stores. Just a short way away from Green Mountain hiking and Red Rocks Amphitheater. New cabinets recently installed in kitchen and bathroom. Mountain View. Vaulted ceilings with lots of windows.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211078
Property Id 211078

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5494534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 have any available units?
12352 W Nevada Pl 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 have?
Some of 12352 W Nevada Pl 301's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 currently offering any rent specials?
12352 W Nevada Pl 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 pet-friendly?
No, 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 offer parking?
No, 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 does not offer parking.
Does 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 have a pool?
No, 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 does not have a pool.
Does 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 have accessible units?
No, 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12352 W Nevada Pl 301 does not have units with air conditioning.

