1220 S. Flower Cir. # B

Amenities
Beautiful Silver Tree Townhome! Hardwoods, Sky Lights & Two Master Bdrms with Baths-Available Now!! - Don't miss this opportunity to reside in the beautiful Silver Tree Community-Right in the Green Mountain area!
This bi-level Town home is almost 1,100 sqft of living space with double master suites w/ full baths, vaulted ceilings, washer dryer, 3 baths, spacious private patio, and walking distance to parks, recreation, or shopping. With new washer & dryer, fresh designer paint, and upgrades, this one will go fast.
Stay cozy in the Winter with a remote controlled high-tech Gas Fireplace and stay so Cool in the Summer with the powerful Evaportive Cooler.
Close to everything great that Lakewood and West Denver living has to offer!
Complex Features:
Clubhouse & Swimming pool use, Water, Sewer, And Trash Included in Rent!
Evaporative Cooling
Fireplace
Vaulted Ceilings
Formal Dining Room
New Washer/Dryer
Patio
Master Suites
Storage
New Carpet
Community Features:
Trash Removal
Snow Removal
Yard Care
Available for Immediate Move In!!!
$1,495/month----$1,500 deposit. $40 application fee per applicant.
To Schedule a Showing- Please complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!
Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No evictions or section 8. No Dogs.
Call Aaron at 303-946-4622 for more information.
(RLNE2899504)