1220 S. Flower Cir. # B

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse pool

Beautiful Silver Tree Townhome! Hardwoods, Sky Lights & Two Master Bdrms with Baths-Available Now!! - Don't miss this opportunity to reside in the beautiful Silver Tree Community-Right in the Green Mountain area!



This bi-level Town home is almost 1,100 sqft of living space with double master suites w/ full baths, vaulted ceilings, washer dryer, 3 baths, spacious private patio, and walking distance to parks, recreation, or shopping. With new washer & dryer, fresh designer paint, and upgrades, this one will go fast.



Stay cozy in the Winter with a remote controlled high-tech Gas Fireplace and stay so Cool in the Summer with the powerful Evaportive Cooler.



Close to everything great that Lakewood and West Denver living has to offer!



Complex Features:



Clubhouse & Swimming pool use, Water, Sewer, And Trash Included in Rent!



Evaporative Cooling

Fireplace

Vaulted Ceilings

Formal Dining Room

New Washer/Dryer

Patio

Master Suites

Storage

New Carpet



Community Features:



Trash Removal

Snow Removal

Yard Care



Available for Immediate Move In!!!



$1,495/month----$1,500 deposit. $40 application fee per applicant.



To Schedule a Showing- Please complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!



Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No evictions or section 8. No Dogs.



Call Aaron at 303-946-4622 for more information.



