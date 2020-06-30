All apartments in Lakewood
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1220 S. Flower Cir. # B
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

1220 S. Flower Cir. # B

1220 South Flower Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1220 South Flower Circle, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
pool
Beautiful Silver Tree Townhome! Hardwoods, Sky Lights & Two Master Bdrms with Baths-Available Now!! - Don't miss this opportunity to reside in the beautiful Silver Tree Community-Right in the Green Mountain area!

This bi-level Town home is almost 1,100 sqft of living space with double master suites w/ full baths, vaulted ceilings, washer dryer, 3 baths, spacious private patio, and walking distance to parks, recreation, or shopping. With new washer & dryer, fresh designer paint, and upgrades, this one will go fast.

Stay cozy in the Winter with a remote controlled high-tech Gas Fireplace and stay so Cool in the Summer with the powerful Evaportive Cooler.

Close to everything great that Lakewood and West Denver living has to offer!

Complex Features:

Clubhouse & Swimming pool use, Water, Sewer, And Trash Included in Rent!

Evaporative Cooling
Fireplace
Vaulted Ceilings
Formal Dining Room
New Washer/Dryer
Patio
Master Suites
Storage
New Carpet

Community Features:

Trash Removal
Snow Removal
Yard Care

Available for Immediate Move In!!!

$1,495/month----$1,500 deposit. $40 application fee per applicant.

To Schedule a Showing- Please complete an Information Request Card at www.atsmithco.com Just click on the property address and complete the Contact Us Info!

Application fee $40 per person over 18+ years of age. Must gross 3x's amount of rent. No evictions or section 8. No Dogs.

Call Aaron at 303-946-4622 for more information.

(RLNE2899504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B have any available units?
1220 S. Flower Cir. # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B have?
Some of 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B currently offering any rent specials?
1220 S. Flower Cir. # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B pet-friendly?
No, 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B offer parking?
No, 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B does not offer parking.
Does 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B have a pool?
Yes, 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B has a pool.
Does 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B have accessible units?
No, 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 S. Flower Cir. # B does not have units with air conditioning.

