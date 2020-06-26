All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

1175 S Reed St

1175 South Reed Street · No Longer Available
Location

1175 South Reed Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Lasley

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4121d1090 ---- Free Wifi Pet friendly Ceiling fans Dishwasher Laundry on site Dining area Secure entry Large shared courtyard Directly across from Lakewood Link Recreation Center $45 App fee $50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $600 Security deposit 1 Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $40/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images are of a similar one bedroom unit - exact finishes, colors, & appliance brands are subject to change -Thank you for viewing- Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 S Reed St have any available units?
1175 S Reed St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1175 S Reed St have?
Some of 1175 S Reed St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 S Reed St currently offering any rent specials?
1175 S Reed St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 S Reed St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 S Reed St is pet friendly.
Does 1175 S Reed St offer parking?
No, 1175 S Reed St does not offer parking.
Does 1175 S Reed St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 S Reed St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 S Reed St have a pool?
No, 1175 S Reed St does not have a pool.
Does 1175 S Reed St have accessible units?
No, 1175 S Reed St does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 S Reed St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1175 S Reed St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 S Reed St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 S Reed St does not have units with air conditioning.
