1175 S Reed St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b4121d1090 ---- Free Wifi Pet friendly Ceiling fans Dishwasher Laundry on site Dining area Secure entry Large shared courtyard Directly across from Lakewood Link Recreation Center $45 App fee $50 Flat monthly utility fee (covers use of water, trash, and sewer) - Tenant billed separately for electricity $600 Security deposit 1 Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee & $40/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies Disclaimer: Images are of a similar one bedroom unit - exact finishes, colors, & appliance brands are subject to change -Thank you for viewing- Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300