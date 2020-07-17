11149 W. 17th Ave. #108

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool pet friendly tennis court

Great 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Lakewood with great community amenities! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for 1 lease!



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



This home is just minutes from shopping, restaurants and parks and is located to allow easy access to I-70 to get to the mountains or downtown Denver. The community amenities include swimming pool, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. This condo is spacious at over 1,500 square feet including 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. 2 Large upstairs bedrooms. The patio looks out on a tree covered grassy commons area.



Water, Sewer, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $65/month



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Dogs will be considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs, no cats and no more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4953764)