All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
11149 W. 17th Ave. #108
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

11149 W. 17th Ave. #108

11149 West 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Applewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11149 West 17th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Great 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Lakewood with great community amenities! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 lease!

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

This home is just minutes from shopping, restaurants and parks and is located to allow easy access to I-70 to get to the mountains or downtown Denver. The community amenities include swimming pool, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. This condo is spacious at over 1,500 square feet including 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. 2 Large upstairs bedrooms. The patio looks out on a tree covered grassy commons area.

Water, Sewer, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $65/month

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Dogs will be considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs, no cats and no more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4953764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 have any available units?
11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 have?
Some of 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 currently offering any rent specials?
11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 is pet friendly.
Does 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 offer parking?
No, 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 does not offer parking.
Does 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 have a pool?
Yes, 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 has a pool.
Does 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 have accessible units?
No, 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11149 W. 17th Ave. #108 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
JEWELL PARK
8983 W Jewell Ave
Lakewood, CO 80232
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St
Lakewood, CO 80215
1600 Hoyt
1600 Hoyt Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80228
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakewood 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Apartments
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaGreen MountainMolholm
ApplewoodEiber

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College