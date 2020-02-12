Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool guest parking hot tub online portal tennis court

11133 W 17th Ave Unit 1-106 Available 04/01/20 Attractive, Newly Remodeled 2BD, 2.5BA Applewood Condo with Bonus Amenities - Exceptional location near parks, shopping, dining, Downtown Golden, and the Mountains. This home features modern updates throughout, as well as a large finished basement that has potential for a wide range of convenient uses. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets are negotiable.

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



