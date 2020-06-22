1092 South Quail Way

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom bi-level home. Newly painted interior. Newer kitchen appliances & lighting. Wood burning fireplace in the family room. Lower level has family room, kitchen and study with built in shelving and three quarter bathroom. Upper level has three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Chain link fenced back yard. Near Federal Center, new St. Anthony's facility and light rail station on 2nd & Union. 6 TO 12 MONTH LEASE TERM AVAILABLE! PETS-Sm. dog ok - 35lbs. or less w/$300.00 deposit. NO CATS. Please cut and paste link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.