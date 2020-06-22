All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1092 South Quail Way

1092 South Quail Way · No Longer Available
Location

1092 South Quail Way, Lakewood, CO 80226
Glennon Heights

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom bi-level home. Newly painted interior. Newer kitchen appliances & lighting. Wood burning fireplace in the family room. Lower level has family room, kitchen and study with built in shelving and three quarter bathroom. Upper level has three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Chain link fenced back yard. Near Federal Center, new St. Anthony's facility and light rail station on 2nd & Union. 6 TO 12 MONTH LEASE TERM AVAILABLE! PETS-Sm. dog ok - 35lbs. or less w/$300.00 deposit. NO CATS. Please cut and paste link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1092 South Quail Way have any available units?
1092 South Quail Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1092 South Quail Way have?
Some of 1092 South Quail Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1092 South Quail Way currently offering any rent specials?
1092 South Quail Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1092 South Quail Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1092 South Quail Way is pet friendly.
Does 1092 South Quail Way offer parking?
No, 1092 South Quail Way does not offer parking.
Does 1092 South Quail Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1092 South Quail Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1092 South Quail Way have a pool?
No, 1092 South Quail Way does not have a pool.
Does 1092 South Quail Way have accessible units?
No, 1092 South Quail Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1092 South Quail Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1092 South Quail Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1092 South Quail Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1092 South Quail Way does not have units with air conditioning.
