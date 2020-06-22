1092 South Quail Way

Amenities
Beautiful Updated 3 Bedroom bi-level home. Newly painted interior. Newer kitchen appliances & lighting. Wood burning fireplace in the family room. Lower level has family room, kitchen and study with built in shelving and three quarter bathroom. Upper level has three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Chain link fenced back yard. Near Federal Center, new St. Anthony's facility and light rail station on 2nd & Union. 6 TO 12 MONTH LEASE TERM AVAILABLE! PETS-Sm. dog ok - 35lbs. or less w/$300.00 deposit. NO CATS. Please cut and paste link for pet approval. https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. NO SMOKING. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.