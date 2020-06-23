10872 W Evans Ave #2F

Amenities

Great Area! Cozy Second Floor Condo - Please allow me to show you this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo Located in desired part of Lakewood just next to a lovely stream providing a soothing sound of water flowing washing your everyday worries away!



As you enter the home you are drawn to the Cozy custom fireplace which is the focal point of the living space. Unit includes beautiful hardy pergo flooring along with well designed updates all throughout to include light fixtures. The kitchen is fresh and updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. The bedroom also includes custom cabinets in the closets perfect for a nice organized area.

Step out to the deck to enjoy the Colorado sunshine. This is a great place to host a barbecue, gathering, or enjoy your morning cup of coffee. This part of town is beautiful close to parks and lakes, a grocery store across the street and a wealth of nearby amenities. This is a perfect place to call home!



Water, sewer trash all included, Plus pool



pets are considered on a case by case basis if approved a non-refundable pet deposit fee will be applied

$40 application for anyone over the age of 18 who would be residing in the unit- we do a full credit and and background check as well as check residential and work history



Please contact me to set up a showing!! Jena 720-298-2556 -showings to begin asap!



