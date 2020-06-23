All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

10872 W Evans Ave #2F

10872 West Evans Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10872 West Evans Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Carmody

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Great Area! Cozy Second Floor Condo - Please allow me to show you this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo Located in desired part of Lakewood just next to a lovely stream providing a soothing sound of water flowing washing your everyday worries away!

As you enter the home you are drawn to the Cozy custom fireplace which is the focal point of the living space. Unit includes beautiful hardy pergo flooring along with well designed updates all throughout to include light fixtures. The kitchen is fresh and updated with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops. The bedroom also includes custom cabinets in the closets perfect for a nice organized area.
Step out to the deck to enjoy the Colorado sunshine. This is a great place to host a barbecue, gathering, or enjoy your morning cup of coffee. This part of town is beautiful close to parks and lakes, a grocery store across the street and a wealth of nearby amenities. This is a perfect place to call home!

Water, sewer trash all included, Plus pool

pets are considered on a case by case basis if approved a non-refundable pet deposit fee will be applied
$40 application for anyone over the age of 18 who would be residing in the unit- we do a full credit and and background check as well as check residential and work history

Please contact me to set up a showing!! Jena 720-298-2556 -showings to begin asap!

www.beaconpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE5427701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10872 W Evans Ave #2F have any available units?
10872 W Evans Ave #2F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10872 W Evans Ave #2F have?
Some of 10872 W Evans Ave #2F's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10872 W Evans Ave #2F currently offering any rent specials?
10872 W Evans Ave #2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10872 W Evans Ave #2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 10872 W Evans Ave #2F is pet friendly.
Does 10872 W Evans Ave #2F offer parking?
No, 10872 W Evans Ave #2F does not offer parking.
Does 10872 W Evans Ave #2F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10872 W Evans Ave #2F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10872 W Evans Ave #2F have a pool?
Yes, 10872 W Evans Ave #2F has a pool.
Does 10872 W Evans Ave #2F have accessible units?
No, 10872 W Evans Ave #2F does not have accessible units.
Does 10872 W Evans Ave #2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 10872 W Evans Ave #2F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10872 W Evans Ave #2F have units with air conditioning?
No, 10872 W Evans Ave #2F does not have units with air conditioning.
