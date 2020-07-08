All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

10687 W Dartmouth Ave

10687 West Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10687 West Dartmouth Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
10687 W Dartmouth Ave - Property Id: 277093

Beautiful 2 story townhouse. Very elegant updated & remodeled. from top to bottom. New paint, new doors, trims, light fixtures, sinks, faucets, & more. Stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms & two baths. Spacious master bedroom with two closet & vaulted ceiling. Finished lower level with family room, laundry closet, bathroom & non conforming bedroom. Large balcony, fenced patio, walkout basement, small yard with storage, central A/C, unit comes with washer and dryer. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Pool community. Great area near Bear Creek Trail and Bear Creek Schools. One reserved space and plenty additional for guests. Small older pet with additional security deposit and additional rent fee will be considered. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash. Tenant responsible for electric and gas
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277093
Property Id 277093

(RLNE5774662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10687 W Dartmouth Ave have any available units?
10687 W Dartmouth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10687 W Dartmouth Ave have?
Some of 10687 W Dartmouth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10687 W Dartmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10687 W Dartmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10687 W Dartmouth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10687 W Dartmouth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10687 W Dartmouth Ave offer parking?
No, 10687 W Dartmouth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10687 W Dartmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10687 W Dartmouth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10687 W Dartmouth Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10687 W Dartmouth Ave has a pool.
Does 10687 W Dartmouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 10687 W Dartmouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10687 W Dartmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10687 W Dartmouth Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10687 W Dartmouth Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10687 W Dartmouth Ave has units with air conditioning.

