10687 W Dartmouth Ave - Property Id: 277093
Beautiful 2 story townhouse. Very elegant updated & remodeled. from top to bottom. New paint, new doors, trims, light fixtures, sinks, faucets, & more. Stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms & two baths. Spacious master bedroom with two closet & vaulted ceiling. Finished lower level with family room, laundry closet, bathroom & non conforming bedroom. Large balcony, fenced patio, walkout basement, small yard with storage, central A/C, unit comes with washer and dryer. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Pool community. Great area near Bear Creek Trail and Bear Creek Schools. One reserved space and plenty additional for guests. Small older pet with additional security deposit and additional rent fee will be considered. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash. Tenant responsible for electric and gas
