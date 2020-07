Amenities

Upper-level unit with private balcony. Recently remodeled kitchen and bath. Attractive 2-tone paint. Air conditioner unit provided. Only one neighbor borders the unit.

Remodeled 4-unit building features newer windows, an on-site laundry, and hot water heating system. Use of the laundry equipment is free--its not coin-operated. Residents are responsible for payment of gas and electric utilities. Owner pays for water, sewer and trash removal.