Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:15 PM

1064 S. Yarrow Street

1064 South Yarrow Street · No Longer Available
Location

1064 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Belmar Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lakewood! Walk to Belmar Town Center 3 bed 2 bath duplex Available 8/24/2019 - Welcome Home! Location! Location! Just steps from the south end of Belmar Park walking and biking trails and less than a mile walk to Belmar Shopping areas! Available August 24th, contact Jaris Realty, Inc. for your private showing of this spacious and refreshed 3 bed, 2 bath Duplex.

This refreshed duplex offers over 1600 square foot of living space including a finished basement and a single car garage. As you enter the home you will notice the original hardwood floors that were recently refinished in the living room which flows gracefully into the large kitchen. The rest of the main floor includes the bedrooms and shared bathroom. The basement has a large living area with the second full bath and third bedroom along with the separate laundry room with storage area. Appliances are all included to include washer dryer.

The large inviting yard will give plenty of room to play for the kiddos and privacy. The fenced yard offers plenty of room for your kiddos to run!. Call Jaris Realty at 303-835-0041.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5104338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 S. Yarrow Street have any available units?
1064 S. Yarrow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1064 S. Yarrow Street have?
Some of 1064 S. Yarrow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 S. Yarrow Street currently offering any rent specials?
1064 S. Yarrow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 S. Yarrow Street pet-friendly?
No, 1064 S. Yarrow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1064 S. Yarrow Street offer parking?
Yes, 1064 S. Yarrow Street offers parking.
Does 1064 S. Yarrow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1064 S. Yarrow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 S. Yarrow Street have a pool?
No, 1064 S. Yarrow Street does not have a pool.
Does 1064 S. Yarrow Street have accessible units?
No, 1064 S. Yarrow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 S. Yarrow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 S. Yarrow Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1064 S. Yarrow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1064 S. Yarrow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
