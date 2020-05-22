1064 S. Yarrow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lakewood! Walk to Belmar Town Center 3 bed 2 bath duplex Available 8/24/2019 - Welcome Home! Location! Location! Just steps from the south end of Belmar Park walking and biking trails and less than a mile walk to Belmar Shopping areas! Available August 24th, contact Jaris Realty, Inc. for your private showing of this spacious and refreshed 3 bed, 2 bath Duplex.



This refreshed duplex offers over 1600 square foot of living space including a finished basement and a single car garage. As you enter the home you will notice the original hardwood floors that were recently refinished in the living room which flows gracefully into the large kitchen. The rest of the main floor includes the bedrooms and shared bathroom. The basement has a large living area with the second full bath and third bedroom along with the separate laundry room with storage area. Appliances are all included to include washer dryer.



The large inviting yard will give plenty of room to play for the kiddos and privacy. The fenced yard offers plenty of room for your kiddos to run!. Call Jaris Realty at 303-835-0041.



No Pets Allowed



