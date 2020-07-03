10623 West 8th Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/67fe482036 ---- Sunset Park features 24 1-bedroom apartments in Lakewood, convenient to the W Light Rail line and Hwy 6, with easy access to downtown and the mountains. These apartments have carpeting, air conditioning, shared laundry, and free off-street parking. Sunset Park is pet-friendly ? 2 pets are allowed with a 35-lb weight limit each. Sunset Park apartments are conveniently located in Lakewood, near schools and shopping, with easy access to 6th Avenue, Belmar Shopping Center, and the W Light Rail line. The light rail affords direct access to downtown Denver to the east, and Golden to the west. Colorado Mills Mall a 5-minute drive away, and it?s a quick 10-minute drive to downtown Denver.