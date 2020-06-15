1061 S Arbutus St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage

New pictures added. This duplex is superbly located in the Green Mountain Estates neighborhood. The unit has a one car attached garage, a fenced yard, SOLAR POWER on the roof, a 5kW photovoltaic system to save you money, and a swamp cooler! BRAND NEW WINDOWS!!! No Dogs. This unit is closely located to restaurants, light rail, shopping, trails and hikes with beautiful views, and so much more! Easy access to 6th Avenue, C470 and I70 interstates! Come check out this great house! Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Water included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. For more information on this property, email us at Rentals@tedarla.com or contact Matt at 303-903-6812. This property is Agent Owned.