1061 S Arbutus St
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

1061 S Arbutus St

1061 South Arbutus Street · (303) 903-6812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1061 South Arbutus Street, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New pictures added. This duplex is superbly located in the Green Mountain Estates neighborhood. The unit has a one car attached garage, a fenced yard, SOLAR POWER on the roof, a 5kW photovoltaic system to save you money, and a swamp cooler! BRAND NEW WINDOWS!!! No Dogs. This unit is closely located to restaurants, light rail, shopping, trails and hikes with beautiful views, and so much more! Easy access to 6th Avenue, C470 and I70 interstates! Come check out this great house! Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Water included in rent. Tenant pays all other utilities. For more information on this property, email us at Rentals@tedarla.com or contact Matt at 303-903-6812. This property is Agent Owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 S Arbutus St have any available units?
1061 S Arbutus St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1061 S Arbutus St have?
Some of 1061 S Arbutus St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 S Arbutus St currently offering any rent specials?
1061 S Arbutus St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 S Arbutus St pet-friendly?
No, 1061 S Arbutus St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1061 S Arbutus St offer parking?
Yes, 1061 S Arbutus St does offer parking.
Does 1061 S Arbutus St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1061 S Arbutus St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 S Arbutus St have a pool?
No, 1061 S Arbutus St does not have a pool.
Does 1061 S Arbutus St have accessible units?
No, 1061 S Arbutus St does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 S Arbutus St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 S Arbutus St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1061 S Arbutus St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1061 S Arbutus St does not have units with air conditioning.
