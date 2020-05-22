10488 W Dartmouth Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

This LOVELY 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 2-STORY TOWNHOME is Open, Bright and Clean ~ Fresh Paint throughout ~ There is a wonderful Stone Fireplace and a Back Patio/Yard that backs to Open Space ~ Upstairs is a Large Master with 2 Closets, a Large Bathroom and a 2nd Bedroom ~ BONUS large FINISHED ATTIC with Skylight and Shelving ~ Washer/Dryer included ~ One well-behaved Adult Dog under 25 pounds allowed with Owner's Approval (extra fee/deposit).



Awesome LOCATION in Pheasant Creek development at 285 and Kipling ~ Easy Access to the Federal Center, to Morrison, to Great Shopping, to the Mountains, and much more.



AVAILABLE: April 1

ADDRESS: 10488 West Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood CO

Rent: $1,495 per month

Deposit: $1495

Lease Term: 13-14 months so it expires in the spring

(no smoking ~ no pot)



For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

www.irdenver.com