Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
10488 W Dartmouth Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10488 W Dartmouth Ave

10488 W Dartmouth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10488 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This LOVELY 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath 2-STORY TOWNHOME is Open, Bright and Clean ~ Fresh Paint throughout ~ There is a wonderful Stone Fireplace and a Back Patio/Yard that backs to Open Space ~ Upstairs is a Large Master with 2 Closets, a Large Bathroom and a 2nd Bedroom ~ BONUS large FINISHED ATTIC with Skylight and Shelving ~ Washer/Dryer included ~ One well-behaved Adult Dog under 25 pounds allowed with Owner's Approval (extra fee/deposit).

Awesome LOCATION in Pheasant Creek development at 285 and Kipling ~ Easy Access to the Federal Center, to Morrison, to Great Shopping, to the Mountains, and much more.

AVAILABLE: April 1
ADDRESS: 10488 West Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood CO
Rent: $1,495 per month
Deposit: $1495
Lease Term: 13-14 months so it expires in the spring
(no smoking ~ no pot)

For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378
www.irdenver.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10488 W Dartmouth Ave have any available units?
10488 W Dartmouth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10488 W Dartmouth Ave have?
Some of 10488 W Dartmouth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10488 W Dartmouth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10488 W Dartmouth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10488 W Dartmouth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10488 W Dartmouth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10488 W Dartmouth Ave offer parking?
No, 10488 W Dartmouth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10488 W Dartmouth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10488 W Dartmouth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10488 W Dartmouth Ave have a pool?
No, 10488 W Dartmouth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10488 W Dartmouth Ave have accessible units?
No, 10488 W Dartmouth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10488 W Dartmouth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10488 W Dartmouth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10488 W Dartmouth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10488 W Dartmouth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
