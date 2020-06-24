All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
10477 W. Hampden Ave 204
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:49 AM

10477 W. Hampden Ave 204

10477 West Hampden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Bear Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10477 West Hampden Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
media room
pet friendly
Desirable 2BD, 2BA Lakewood Condo with Storage Unit and 2 Assigned Parking Spots (1 Garage and 1 Uncovered) - Enjoy a quiet atmosphere, and views of the Mountains from your own private balcony. This home is located near many outdoor recreation destinations including hiking trails, biking trails, walking trails and golf courses. Close proximity to Denver, Golden and Red Rocks Amphitheater.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets negotiable.
*There is a $40 monthly water, sewer and trash fee.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE4863172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 have any available units?
10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 have?
Some of 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 currently offering any rent specials?
10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 is pet friendly.
Does 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 offer parking?
Yes, 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 offers parking.
Does 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 have a pool?
Yes, 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 has a pool.
Does 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 have accessible units?
No, 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10477 W. Hampden Ave 204 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Reed Park
1450 South Reed Street
Lakewood, CO 80232
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street
Lakewood, CO 80215
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Green Mountain Apartments
12641 W Mississippi Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College