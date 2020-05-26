10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104

Amenities

Be the envy of your neighbors in this highly sought after ground-level end unit at the Preserve at Weaver Creek. Intricate accents make for a comfortable, unique home that is positioned in a great location, rivaled only by its amenities.



This home is available on Jul 17, 2020



Seeking a minimum of a 12-month lease



Recently remodeled, this unit features top-notch stainless steel appliances and granite countertops that will make it easy to spend time in the kitchen. When you need to relax, there is a cozy living room with a fireplace, or you can pass the time in the fresh air of the private, covered patio.



Recently remodeled, this home features updated appliances, window coverings, fixtures, carpet and fresh paint. The bedrooms are large and filled with natural light. The bathrooms are equipped with quality fixtures, and the bathroom in the master suite features spacious double sinks.



Nestled in Lakewood's Pheasant Creek neighborhood, this location offers plenty for everyone. Surrounded by golf courses and parks, there are many options for exercise, with miles of hiking and trails within minutes. There's also many restaurant and nightlife options close by. Access to everything else is easy, with Highways 285 and 470 right nearby. A trip to the mountains or a trip to downtown are both just minutes away in this prime location.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric) //

The Landlord is Responsible for the following: Water, Sewer, Trash



Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Pet Application Fees, Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy) / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay an additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current. PMI Elevation takes multiple applications for each property and will screen each application until a signed lease is in place. Our application fee is non-refundable. If we do not start screening your application, we will refund your application fees.

AVAILABILITY DATE: Jul 17, 2020

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds -- Sorry, No Large Dogs

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo

Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)

Complete all of the Required Information

Hit Submit

Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application

Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old (email from Square will be sent shortly after the application is submitted)



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY

Minimum of three times the rent charged on the residence with Verifiable Proof of Income (Min. 2 months of paystubs or 2 years of tax returns if self-employed/1099 or Offer Letter for Future Employment).

Application Fee - $40 per Adult

Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month

Pet Application Fees - $20

Pet Initiation Fee - $200

Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet

Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)

Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)

$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only

$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)

Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant

First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:

Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee

LEASE DURATION: 12-Month Minimum

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Snow Removal, Clubhouse, Pool, Water, Sewer, Trash

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



