Lakewood, CO
10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104

10437 West Hampden Avenue · (720) 513-2416
Location

10437 West Hampden Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
Be the envy of your neighbors in this highly sought after ground-level end unit at the Preserve at Weaver Creek. Intricate accents make for a comfortable, unique home that is positioned in a great location, rivaled only by its amenities.

This home is available on Jul 17, 2020

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.

Seeking a minimum of a 12-month lease

Recently remodeled, this unit features top-notch stainless steel appliances and granite countertops that will make it easy to spend time in the kitchen. When you need to relax, there is a cozy living room with a fireplace, or you can pass the time in the fresh air of the private, covered patio.

Recently remodeled, this home features updated appliances, window coverings, fixtures, carpet and fresh paint. The bedrooms are large and filled with natural light. The bathrooms are equipped with quality fixtures, and the bathroom in the master suite features spacious double sinks.

Nestled in Lakewood's Pheasant Creek neighborhood, this location offers plenty for everyone. Surrounded by golf courses and parks, there are many options for exercise, with miles of hiking and trails within minutes. There's also many restaurant and nightlife options close by. Access to everything else is easy, with Highways 285 and 470 right nearby. A trip to the mountains or a trip to downtown are both just minutes away in this prime location.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Gas, Electric) //
The Landlord is Responsible for the following: Water, Sewer, Trash

Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Pet Application Fees, Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy) / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay an additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current. PMI Elevation takes multiple applications for each property and will screen each application until a signed lease is in place. Our application fee is non-refundable. If we do not start screening your application, we will refund your application fees.
360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
https://pmielevation.info/10437-W-HAMPDEN-AVE-UNIT-104-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Frequently Asked Questions:
AVAILABILITY DATE: Jul 17, 2020
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds -- Sorry, No Large Dogs
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]
Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo
Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)
Complete all of the Required Information
Hit Submit
Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application
Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old (email from Square will be sent shortly after the application is submitted)

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY
More Information:
Income Requirements:
Minimum of three times the rent charged on the residence with Verifiable Proof of Income (Min. 2 months of paystubs or 2 years of tax returns if self-employed/1099 or Offer Letter for Future Employment).
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Application Fee - $40 per Adult
Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month
Pet Application Fees - $20
Pet Initiation Fee - $200
Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet
Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)
Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)
$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only
$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)
Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant
First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries
GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:
Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee
LEASE DURATION: 12-Month Minimum
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Snow Removal, Clubhouse, Pool, Water, Sewer, Trash
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

PMI Elevation
13709 Omega Cir, Lone Tree, CO 80124, United States
Phone: +1 720-744-0790

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 have any available units?
10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 have?
Some of 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 offers parking.
Does 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 have a pool?
Yes, 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 has a pool.
Does 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10437 W Hampden Ave Unit 104 has units with air conditioning.
