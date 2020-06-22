10210 West Dartmouth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities courtyard parking guest parking pet friendly

Move in immediately and pay no December Rent! Clean, bright and homey 2 bed, 1.5 bath town-home in beautiful Pheasant Creek neighborhood. Private fenced in Courtyard backing to large green space. Washer and Dryer Included! Wood fireplace. Plenty of storage and large closets. 1 assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking in community. Close to Bear Creek schools, hiking and biking trails! No smoking. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee with lease signing. Rent $1595/mo + $7/mo reporting and processing fee. Security Deposit equal to one month rent - January rent will still be due upon move in. $250 refundable pet deposit with owner approval.**IMPORTANT: PLEASE USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* * Schedule a showing by copying &amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery or call Emily at 720.594.5013.