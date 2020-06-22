All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10210 West Dartmouth Avenue

10210 West Dartmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10210 West Dartmouth Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
guest parking
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
guest parking
pet friendly
Move in immediately and pay no December Rent! Clean, bright and homey 2 bed, 1.5 bath town-home in beautiful Pheasant Creek neighborhood. Private fenced in Courtyard backing to large green space. Washer and Dryer Included! Wood fireplace. Plenty of storage and large closets. 1 assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking in community. Close to Bear Creek schools, hiking and biking trails! No smoking. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee with lease signing. Rent $1595/mo + $7/mo reporting and processing fee. Security Deposit equal to one month rent - January rent will still be due upon move in. $250 refundable pet deposit with owner approval.**IMPORTANT: PLEASE USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* * Schedule a showing by copying &amp;amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery or call Emily at 720.594.5013.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue have any available units?
10210 West Dartmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue have?
Some of 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10210 West Dartmouth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10210 West Dartmouth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
