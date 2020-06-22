10210 West Dartmouth Avenue

Amenities
Move in immediately and pay no December Rent! Clean, bright and homey 2 bed, 1.5 bath town-home in beautiful Pheasant Creek neighborhood. Private fenced in Courtyard backing to large green space. Washer and Dryer Included! Wood fireplace. Plenty of storage and large closets. 1 assigned parking space and plenty of guest parking in community. Close to Bear Creek schools, hiking and biking trails! No smoking. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee with lease signing. Rent $1595/mo + $7/mo reporting and processing fee. Security Deposit equal to one month rent - January rent will still be due upon move in. $250 refundable pet deposit with owner approval.**IMPORTANT: PLEASE USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* * Schedule a showing by copying &amp; pasting this link to your web browser address bar: https://showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery or call Emily at 720.594.5013.