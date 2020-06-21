Amenities

10165 West 25th Ave #101 Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 2 Beds/1 Bath 2 balconies - Available August 1st! Incredible Lakewood location! This spacious unit has 2 balconies, secure entrance, close to shopping, Sprouts Grocery, restaurants and major transportation. This charming condo has been updated and is the perfect place to call home! Neutral painted kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops. Contemporary lighting and laminate floors The master bedroom is spacious and has dual closets. The 2nd bedroom has sliding glass doors to the 2nd balcony. 2 a/c units included. 1 Reserved parking space plus plenty of open parking. Euro style washing machine provided in the unit plus additional shared laundry is in the middle courtyard for a nominal charge.

Great location for major transportation, bus, highways.12 month lease minimum. NO smoking of any kind please. 1st and security deposit to move in $40 application fee per lease signer. Tenant pays electric. Heat/Water/Sewer/Trash Included. Pets may be allowed.

Tenant must provide proof of Renters liability insurance coverage, required on all properties.

Please NO smokers of ANY kind

Tenant pays all utilities: gas/electric/cable/internet (Water/Sewer/Heat Included)

Property is tenant occupied, due to Covid-19 pandemic we are unable to schedule showings at this time.



