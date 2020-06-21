All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

10165 West 25th Ave #101

10165 West 25th Avenue · (303) 282-7271
Location

10165 West 25th Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80215
Applewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10165 West 25th Ave #101 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
internet access
10165 West 25th Ave #101 Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 2 Beds/1 Bath 2 balconies - Available August 1st! Incredible Lakewood location! This spacious unit has 2 balconies, secure entrance, close to shopping, Sprouts Grocery, restaurants and major transportation. This charming condo has been updated and is the perfect place to call home! Neutral painted kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops. Contemporary lighting and laminate floors The master bedroom is spacious and has dual closets. The 2nd bedroom has sliding glass doors to the 2nd balcony. 2 a/c units included. 1 Reserved parking space plus plenty of open parking. Euro style washing machine provided in the unit plus additional shared laundry is in the middle courtyard for a nominal charge.
Great location for major transportation, bus, highways.12 month lease minimum. NO smoking of any kind please. 1st and security deposit to move in $40 application fee per lease signer. Tenant pays electric. Heat/Water/Sewer/Trash Included. Pets may be allowed.
Tenant must provide proof of Renters liability insurance coverage, required on all properties.
Please NO smokers of ANY kind
Tenant pays all utilities: gas/electric/cable/internet (Water/Sewer/Heat Included)
Property is tenant occupied, due to Covid-19 pandemic we are unable to schedule showings at this time.

(RLNE3285502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10165 West 25th Ave #101 have any available units?
10165 West 25th Ave #101 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10165 West 25th Ave #101 have?
Some of 10165 West 25th Ave #101's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10165 West 25th Ave #101 currently offering any rent specials?
10165 West 25th Ave #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10165 West 25th Ave #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10165 West 25th Ave #101 is pet friendly.
Does 10165 West 25th Ave #101 offer parking?
Yes, 10165 West 25th Ave #101 does offer parking.
Does 10165 West 25th Ave #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10165 West 25th Ave #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10165 West 25th Ave #101 have a pool?
No, 10165 West 25th Ave #101 does not have a pool.
Does 10165 West 25th Ave #101 have accessible units?
No, 10165 West 25th Ave #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 10165 West 25th Ave #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10165 West 25th Ave #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10165 West 25th Ave #101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10165 West 25th Ave #101 has units with air conditioning.
