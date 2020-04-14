All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D

9615 West Chatfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9615 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
2 Bed 1.5 Bath in Dakota Station. Available now.

Text Ben for showings at 7209350453

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D have any available units?
9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D have?
Some of 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D offer parking?
No, 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D have a pool?
No, 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D have accessible units?
No, 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D has units with dishwashers.
Does 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D has units with air conditioning.

