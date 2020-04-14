Rent Calculator
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM
1 of 15
9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D
9615 West Chatfield Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9615 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
2 Bed 1.5 Bath in Dakota Station. Available now.
Text Ben for showings at 7209350453
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D have any available units?
9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ken Caryl, CO
.
What amenities does 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D have?
Some of 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D offer parking?
No, 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D have a pool?
No, 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D have accessible units?
No, 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D has units with dishwashers.
Does 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9615 W. Chatfield, Unit D has units with air conditioning.
