apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
141 Apartments for rent in Ken Caryl, CO with pool
Charter
9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A
9656 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
872 sqft
Recently remodeled townhome with premium finishing touches. This charming, bright and sunny condo has an open floor plan featuring high vaulted ceilings. Beautiful cherry hardwood floors throughout.
Kipling Hills
9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D
9579 W Coal Mine Ave, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D Available 08/01/20 Lexington Village: Close to Foothills - This 2 story townhome has 2 bedrooms + study & 2 1/2 bathrooms. All the appliances are included.
Chatfield Bluffs
10056 W. Unser Dr. #105
10056 West Unser Drive, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1306 sqft
Ground floor condo with study! Tons of storage! - This former model is loaded with upgrades! Unit #105: Blue Apple: Ground floor condo with study! Tons of storage! Off the entryway, you will find a study with French doors and two beautifully
Charter
9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E
9645 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
Studio
$1,125
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the urban lifestyle you crave at this charming studio Condo in Littleton.
Charter
8412 S Holland Ct 302
8412 South Holland Court, Ken Caryl, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1131 sqft
Private Ken Caryl 2 Bedroom Condo with Garage! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Grant Ranch
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,459
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Marston
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Governors Ranch
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,446
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
6359 South Van Gordon Street
6359 South Van Gordon Street, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2304 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 7/14/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/14/2020.
Columbine West
7149 South Webster Street
7149 South Webster Street, Columbine, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
Come view your next home! This spacious townhome sits in a lovely community and has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a bonus finished basement as an additional family room, and 2 covered parking spots.
Bear Creek
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Marston
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,106
1414 sqft
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views.
Centennial
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Green Mountain
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,292
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,167
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Bear Valley
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Academy Park
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1395 sqft
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
Belleview Acres And Farms
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1358 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Governors Ranch
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.
Bear Creek
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1543 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Golden Proper
Vista At Trappers Glen
11736 W Chenango Dr, Morrison, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,516
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
922 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, fireplace and washer/dryer. Central air conditioning/heat. Pet-friendly community with dog park, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and TV lounge. Online payment portal. Close to local bus stop.
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,324
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
