Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:31 PM
193 Apartments for rent in Ken Caryl, CO with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Stony Creek
9108 West Plymouth Avenue
9108 West Plymouth Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated Townhome With Yard - Property Id: 242837 Beautiful, completely renovated townhome in Stony Creek neighborhood! 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms; Master Bedroom Suite with 2 closets and 2nd bedroom with large closet.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Stony Creek
9565 W Hinsdale Pl
9565 West Hinsdale Place, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2569 sqft
RARE MAIN FLOOR MASTER AND LAUNDRY! TWO MASTER BEDROOMS WITH FULL BATHS! Highly desirable Stony Creek neighborhood. Main floor Master bedroom is large, has vaulted ceiling, en-suite bathroom. Main floor laundry for convenience.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Charter
9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A
9656 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
872 sqft
Recently remodeled townhome with premium finishing touches. This charming, bright and sunny condo has an open floor plan featuring high vaulted ceilings. Beautiful cherry hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Chatfield Bluffs
10056 W. Unser Dr. #105
10056 West Unser Drive, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1306 sqft
Ground floor condo with study! Tons of storage! - This former model is loaded with upgrades! Unit #105: Blue Apple: Ground floor condo with study! Tons of storage! Off the entryway, you will find a study with French doors and two beautifully
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Charter
9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E
9645 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
Studio
$1,125
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the urban lifestyle you crave at this charming studio Condo in Littleton.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Charter
8412 S Holland Ct 302
8412 South Holland Court, Ken Caryl, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1131 sqft
Private Ken Caryl 2 Bedroom Condo with Garage! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Charter
8456 South Hoyt Way
8456 South Hoyt Way, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1183 sqft
This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Redstone Ridge Apartments will welcome you with 1,183 square feet of living space! The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Ken Caryl
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
34 Units Available
Grant Ranch
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,439
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
Marston
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,387
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
11 Units Available
Governors Ranch
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
9 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,396
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1337 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
6359 South Van Gordon Street
6359 South Van Gordon Street, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2304 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 7/14/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/14/2020.
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Columbine West
7149 South Webster Street
7149 South Webster Street, Columbine, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
Come view your next home! This spacious townhome sits in a lovely community and has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a bonus finished basement as an additional family room, and 2 covered parking spots.
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Marston
5427 South Dover Street
5427 South Dover Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
955 sqft
This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton, CO will welcome you with 1000 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with black stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and stove.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
6473 S Tabor Court
6473 South Tabor Court, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2374 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom Home In Littleton Available Now! - When you walk in the front door of this gorgeous home in Littleton, you'll enter into the formal dining/living room.
Results within 5 miles of Ken Caryl
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
27 Units Available
Green Mountain
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
18 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
3 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
9 Units Available
Marston
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1482 sqft
Only a few minutes' drive from Red Rock amphitheater, the Southwest Plaza Mall, and Clement Park, where there is a lake, baseball diamond and outdoor music venue.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
31 Units Available
Marston
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,289
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,244
1414 sqft
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
6 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
26 Units Available
Academy Park
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1395 sqft
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:13pm
6 Units Available
Governors Ranch
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
26 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,324
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
