furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:36 AM
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Ken Caryl, CO
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Plains Sunset Ridge Thomes
1 Unit Available
11827 Elk Head Range Rd
11827 West Elk Head Range Road, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2181 sqft
Step into this stunning, fully furnished (down to the spoons!), executive rental in Ken Caryl! Move-Right In! Beautiful kitchen and bathroom updates, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and a 2-car garage.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Berkshire Aspen Grove
7317 S Platte River Pkwy, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,277
1403 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Walk-in closets with every floor plan. Dog park and pet wash station on-site. Walking distance from shopping and dining like Tattered Cover and Alamo Drafthouse.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
$
Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
6969 W Yale Ave #74
6969 West Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful basement unit- ALL Utilities included! - Allow me to show you this Lovely Basement unit within a gorgeous Row House tucked away in the very high desired Bear Valley Neighborhood! The basement area for lease is about 1100 sq ft, and It
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Molholm
17 Units Available
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
25 Units Available
Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,145
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1075 sqft
Festively lit grill and picnic areas. Hot tub and generously sized pool surrounded by sundeck and lounge chairs. Dog park with benches and shade trees. Steps away from Big Dry Creek Trail.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Union Square
14 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,338
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Platt Park
1 Unit Available
1229 S Sherman St
1229 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1000 sqft
Spacious apartment in Platt Park neighborhood - Property Id: 270999 Big, beautiful, bright one bedroom apartment for rent in Platt Park.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Churchill Dr
8 Churchill Drive, Cherry Hills Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Gorgeous Rental In Cherry Hills - Property Id: 296150 This gorgeous unit is part of a beautiful mansion in the prestigious Cherry Hills Village neighborhood. It comes fully furnished with a covered two car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sixth Avenue West
1 Unit Available
14594 W 3rd Ave
14594 West 3rd Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Golden CO, unbeatable location - Property Id: 289766 Beautiful updated home in golden colorado. My 2 kids and I live upstairs and have a large area to rent in the basement.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Platt Park
1 Unit Available
1995 S Logan Street
1995 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,599
2500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
***4 Bedroom House in Denver Platt Park*** - Property Id: 73841 **Available for Immediate Occupancy* "Furnished property" -Address: 1995 S Logan St, Denver CO 80210 -Rent: $3,599 per month -Deposit $3,600 -Nicely Finished Basement -Hardwood floors
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2736 S Grant St
2736 South Grant Street, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2100 sqft
Harvard Gulch/Porter Hospital area - Property Id: 282408 This gorgeous, 2100 sq ft, 1 bdrm apt is available June 1 for a single adult in a new custom home. It is furnished or unfurnished.
