Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

257 Apartments for rent in Ken Caryl, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ken Caryl apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Kipling Hills
5951 South Estes Street
5951 South Estes Street, Ken Caryl, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2760 sqft
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom House will welcome you with 2760 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Stony Creek
9108 West Plymouth Avenue
9108 West Plymouth Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated Townhome With Yard - Property Id: 242837 Beautiful, completely renovated townhome in Stony Creek neighborhood! 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms; Master Bedroom Suite with 2 closets and 2nd bedroom with large closet.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Stony Creek
9565 W Hinsdale Pl
9565 West Hinsdale Place, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2569 sqft
RARE MAIN FLOOR MASTER AND LAUNDRY! TWO MASTER BEDROOMS WITH FULL BATHS! Highly desirable Stony Creek neighborhood. Main floor Master bedroom is large, has vaulted ceiling, en-suite bathroom. Main floor laundry for convenience.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Charter
9656 W Chatfield Ave Unit A
9656 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
872 sqft
Recently remodeled townhome with premium finishing touches. This charming, bright and sunny condo has an open floor plan featuring high vaulted ceilings. Beautiful cherry hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kipling Hills
9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D
9579 W Coal Mine Ave, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D Available 08/01/20 Lexington Village: Close to Foothills - This 2 story townhome has 2 bedrooms + study & 2 1/2 bathrooms. All the appliances are included.

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Chatfield Bluffs
10056 W. Unser Dr. #105
10056 West Unser Drive, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1306 sqft
Ground floor condo with study! Tons of storage! - This former model is loaded with upgrades! Unit #105: Blue Apple: Ground floor condo with study! Tons of storage! Off the entryway, you will find a study with French doors and two beautifully

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Charter
9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E
9645 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
Studio
$1,125
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the urban lifestyle you crave at this charming studio Condo in Littleton.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Charter
8412 S Holland Ct 302
8412 South Holland Court, Ken Caryl, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1131 sqft
Private Ken Caryl 2 Bedroom Condo with Garage! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mountain Gate Condominiums
LP1 Research - #71
7414 South Alkire Street, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1051 sqft
This unit with an exterior private entrance features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open living/kitchen/dining, a cozy fireplace, lots of closet space, a washer and dryer, and a balcony with locking storage space in the utility area.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Charter
8456 South Hoyt Way
8456 South Hoyt Way, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1183 sqft
This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Redstone Ridge Apartments will welcome you with 1,183 square feet of living space! The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Ken Caryl
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
31 Units Available
Grant Ranch
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Marston
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,421
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Governors Ranch
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
6359 South Van Gordon Street
6359 South Van Gordon Street, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2304 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 7/14/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/14/2020.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Columbine West
7149 South Webster Street
7149 South Webster Street, Columbine, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
Come view your next home! This spacious townhome sits in a lovely community and has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a bonus finished basement as an additional family room, and 2 covered parking spots.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Cay at Marina Pointe Condominiums
8321 South Upham Way
8321 South Upham Way, Columbine, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
898 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 900 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with all appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Marston
5427 South Dover Street
5427 South Dover Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
955 sqft
Walk out your front door and into Governor Grant Park! This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1000 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with black stainless steel appliances that include a

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Columbine West
7053 S. Webster St.
7053 South Webster Street, Columbine, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1253 sqft
Roomy townhome available in great southwest location in Littleton near Columbine West. Great neighborhood: Close to parks, schools, foothills, Chatfield reservoir with easy access to C-470 and the mountains.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
6473 S Tabor Court
6473 South Tabor Court, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2374 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom Home In Littleton Available Now! - When you walk in the front door of this gorgeous home in Littleton, you'll enter into the formal dining/living room.
Results within 5 miles of Ken Caryl
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Green Mountain
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Centennial
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,324
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
53 Units Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,292
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,167
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ken Caryl, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ken Caryl apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

