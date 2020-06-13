Apartment List
/
CO
/
ken caryl
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

218 Apartments for rent in Ken Caryl, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Plains Sunset Ridge Thomes
1 Unit Available
11827 Elk Head Range Rd
11827 West Elk Head Range Road, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2181 sqft
Step into this stunning, fully furnished (down to the spoons!), executive rental in Ken Caryl! Move-Right In! Beautiful kitchen and bathroom updates, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and a 2-car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Chatfield Bluffs
1 Unit Available
10056 W. Unser Dr. #105
10056 West Unser Drive, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1306 sqft
Ground floor condo with study! Tons of storage! - This former model is loaded with upgrades! Unit #105: Blue Apple: Ground floor condo with study! Tons of storage! Off the entryway, you will find a study with French doors and two beautifully
Results within 1 mile of Ken Caryl
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Grant Ranch
33 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,421
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1337 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marston
25 Units Available
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Governors Ranch
19 Units Available
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,296
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
1 Unit Available
6359 South Van Gordon Street
6359 South Van Gordon Street, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2304 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 7/7/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/7/2020.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Columbine West
1 Unit Available
7149 South Webster Street
7149 South Webster Street, Columbine, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
Come view your next home! This spacious townhome sits in a lovely community and has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a bonus finished basement as an additional family room, and 2 covered parking spots.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wayside Meadows
1 Unit Available
7484 West Laurel Ave
7484 West Laurel Avenue, Columbine, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,997
3014 sqft
Available 07/01/20 7484 W. Laurel Ave - Property Id: 274390 This great home with 4 bedrooms upstairs and a large finished walkout basement that can be used as a bedroom is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Littleton.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chatfield Bluffs East
1 Unit Available
6837 W Rockland Place
6837 West Rockland Place, Columbine, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1462 sqft
6837 W Rockland Place Available 07/06/20 Charming Three Bedroom Home In Littleton - Well done, with lots of upgrades and finishing touches. Just the perfect size, not too big, not too small, and comfortable inside and out.
Results within 5 miles of Ken Caryl
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Bear Valley
8 Units Available
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
975 sqft
Dual window panes and two-tone paint for comfortable homes. Fireside outdoor lounge and grill area. Bocce ball court. One mile to Bear Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,404
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
$
Bear Creek
29 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
$
Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
Academy Park
19 Units Available
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1206 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Bear Valley
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Bear Valley
19 Units Available
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,187
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Centennial
20 Units Available
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Golden Proper
8 Units Available
Vista At Trappers Glen
11736 W Chenango Dr, Morrison, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
922 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, fireplace and washer/dryer. Central air conditioning/heat. Pet-friendly community with dog park, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and TV lounge. Online payment portal. Close to local bus stop.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
37 Units Available
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,269
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Westridge
17 Units Available
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,432
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1147 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer and oval soaking tub in all floorplans. Kitchens designed with abundant counter space. Elegantly designed lap pool and sundeck. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1300 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
City Guide for Ken Caryl, CO

If you've ever seen the South Park Episode, "Trapped in the Closet", you know all about FunPlex, an amusement park in Ken Caryl. This amusement park has since been renamed Fun City, and adequately so. If you've ever wanted to dub yourself mayor of FunPlex, Ken Caryl may be just for you.

With a population of a little over 30,000, Ken Caryl Colorado is a small city near Littleton and functions as both a bedroom community of the Denver metroplex and an industrial hub for Lockheed Martin. This is a relaxing community where you can get away from the bustle of the larger Denver and Little areas. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Ken Caryl, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ken Caryl renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Ken Caryl 2 BedroomsKen Caryl 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKen Caryl 3 BedroomsKen Caryl Apartments with BalconyKen Caryl Apartments with Garage
Ken Caryl Apartments with GymKen Caryl Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKen Caryl Apartments with ParkingKen Caryl Apartments with Pool
Ken Caryl Apartments with Washer-DryerKen Caryl Dog Friendly ApartmentsKen Caryl Furnished ApartmentsKen Caryl Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs