218 Apartments for rent in Ken Caryl, CO with balcony
If you've ever seen the South Park Episode, "Trapped in the Closet", you know all about FunPlex, an amusement park in Ken Caryl. This amusement park has since been renamed Fun City, and adequately so. If you've ever wanted to dub yourself mayor of FunPlex, Ken Caryl may be just for you.
With a population of a little over 30,000, Ken Caryl Colorado is a small city near Littleton and functions as both a bedroom community of the Denver metroplex and an industrial hub for Lockheed Martin. This is a relaxing community where you can get away from the bustle of the larger Denver and Little areas. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ken Caryl renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.