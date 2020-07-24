/
/
/
stony creek
Last updated July 24 2020 at 6:04 PM
232 Apartments for rent in Stony Creek, Ken Caryl, CO
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 24 at 04:33 PM
$
4 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Stony Creek
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 24 at 03:36 PM
15 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1337 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
1 of 8
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
10587 W Maplewood Dr B
10587 West Maplewood Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1355 sqft
10587 W Maplewood Dr B Available 10/14/20 Beautiful Townhome in the Stanton Farms Community of Littleton! - Available October 14th! - Come tour this awesome townhome located in Stanton Farms! This property features two master bedrooms, two and a
1 of 3
Last updated July 24 at 09:17 AM
1 Unit Available
9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D
9579 W Coal Mine Ave, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D Available 08/01/20 Lexington Village: Close to Foothills - This 2 story townhome has 2 bedrooms + study & 2 1/2 bathrooms. All the appliances are included.
1 of 6
Last updated July 24 at 07:30 AM
1 Unit Available
9700 W Chatfield Ave Unit F
9700 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
841 sqft
Dakota Station updated condo! Granite counters, wood laminate flooring. Reserved parking close to unit. Small yard. Dogs ok, no cats. Washer and Dryer are gratuitously provided. Tenant responsible for repairs and maintenance of washer/dryer.
1 of 23
Last updated July 24 at 05:30 PM
1 Unit Available
9703 W Chatfield Avenue
9703 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1000 sqft
Beautifully updated two story townhouse conveniently located in Dakota Station II. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace, new paint, lighting and flooring thoughout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 24 at 05:36 PM
1 Unit Available
7149 South Webster Street
7149 South Webster Street, Columbine, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
Come view your next home! This spacious townhome sits in a lovely community and has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a bonus finished basement as an additional family room, and 2 covered parking spots.
1 of 14
Last updated July 24 at 01:55 PM
1 Unit Available
9645 West Chatfield Ave, Unit #E
9645 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
Studio
$1,125
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live the urban lifestyle you crave at this charming studio Condo in Littleton.
1 of 16
Last updated July 24 at 01:55 PM
1 Unit Available
7053 S. Webster St.
7053 South Webster Street, Columbine, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1253 sqft
TEST***Roomy townhome available in great southwest location in Littleton near Columbine West. Great neighborhood: Close to parks, schools, foothills, Chatfield reservoir with easy access to C-470 and the mountains.
Results within 5 miles of Stony Creek
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 24 at 06:02 PM
31 Units Available
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,231
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,404
1414 sqft
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 24 at 03:37 PM
$
18 Units Available
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,127
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 24 at 03:37 PM
$
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 24 at 03:36 PM
20 Units Available
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 24 at 03:36 PM
6 Units Available
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 24 at 03:36 PM
9 Units Available
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,287
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1010 sqft
Near downtown Lakewood. Also close to Belmar shopping and dining district and Bear Creek Greenbelt. Modern 1-2 bedroom apartments in a welcoming community boasting multiple fitness facilities. Package concierge and 24-hour maintenance services available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 24 at 03:36 PM
21 Units Available
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1395 sqft
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 24 at 02:19 PM
15 Units Available
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,244
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
952 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 24 at 03:36 PM
18 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,369
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,503
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 24 at 03:36 PM
42 Units Available
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,149
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 24 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 24 at 12:06 PM
15 Units Available
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,406
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1358 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 24 at 04:33 PM
33 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,459
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 24 at 12:09 PM
4 Units Available
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
975 sqft
Dual window panes and two-tone paint for comfortable homes. Fireside outdoor lounge and grill area. Bocce ball court. One mile to Bear Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 24 at 03:36 PM
$
8 Units Available
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,281
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COColumbine, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, COSheridan, COGreenwood Village, COGolden, CO