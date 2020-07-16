113 Apartments for rent in Ken Caryl, CO with gyms
If you've ever seen the South Park Episode, "Trapped in the Closet", you know all about FunPlex, an amusement park in Ken Caryl. This amusement park has since been renamed Fun City, and adequately so. If you've ever wanted to dub yourself mayor of FunPlex, Ken Caryl may be just for you.
With a population of a little over 30,000, Ken Caryl Colorado is a small city near Littleton and functions as both a bedroom community of the Denver metroplex and an industrial hub for Lockheed Martin. This is a relaxing community where you can get away from the bustle of the larger Denver and Little areas. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ken Caryl renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.