113 Apartments for rent in Ken Caryl, CO with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ken Caryl renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 Unit Available
Charter
8412 S Holland Ct 302
8412 South Holland Court, Ken Caryl, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1131 sqft
Private Ken Caryl 2 Bedroom Condo with Garage! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Results within 1 mile of Ken Caryl
26 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,371
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1337 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
34 Units Available
Grant Ranch
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,429
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
14 Units Available
Governors Ranch
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,364
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
16 Units Available
Marston
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,379
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Results within 5 miles of Ken Caryl
15 Units Available
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1148 sqft
Spacious kitchens in all floor plans. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio. Dog run and indoor pet wash with grooming station. Ski and bike repair shop. Resort-style pool with sun shelf surrounded by cabanas.
25 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,284
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
8 Units Available
Bear Creek
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,699
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,501
1450 sqft
Sleek townhomes and apartments within a resort style community. Large windows provide great natural light. On-site amenities abound, including a cafe and business center. Close to Harriman Lake Park. Near US Route 285.
32 Units Available
Bear Creek
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1543 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
11 Units Available
Marston
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,369
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only a few minutes' drive from Red Rock amphitheater, the Southwest Plaza Mall, and Clement Park, where there is a lake, baseball diamond and outdoor music venue.
20 Units Available
Bear Creek
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
9 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
15 Units Available
Bear Valley
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
27 Units Available
Green Mountain
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,347
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
6 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
8 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,286
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1010 sqft
Near downtown Lakewood. Also close to Belmar shopping and dining district and Bear Creek Greenbelt. Modern 1-2 bedroom apartments in a welcoming community boasting multiple fitness facilities. Package concierge and 24-hour maintenance services available.
19 Units Available
Leawood
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1338 sqft
Updated units include a W/D hookup, fireplace and ceiling fans. Enjoy a resort-style pool and fitness center on site. Near Raccoon Creek Golf Course and Bowles Crossing Shopping Center for convenient entertainment.
17 Units Available
Westridge
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,456
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1147 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer and oval soaking tub in all floorplans. Kitchens designed with abundant counter space. Elegantly designed lap pool and sundeck. Less than a mile to CO-470.
20 Units Available
Centennial
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,185
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
14 Units Available
Centennial
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,186
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
12 Units Available
Bear Creek
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,307
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
24 Units Available
Academy Park
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1395 sqft
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
32 Units Available
Marston
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,262
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1414 sqft
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views.
4 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
City Guide for Ken Caryl, CO

If you've ever seen the South Park Episode, "Trapped in the Closet", you know all about FunPlex, an amusement park in Ken Caryl. This amusement park has since been renamed Fun City, and adequately so. If you've ever wanted to dub yourself mayor of FunPlex, Ken Caryl may be just for you.

With a population of a little over 30,000, Ken Caryl Colorado is a small city near Littleton and functions as both a bedroom community of the Denver metroplex and an industrial hub for Lockheed Martin. This is a relaxing community where you can get away from the bustle of the larger Denver and Little areas. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Ken Caryl, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Ken Caryl renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

