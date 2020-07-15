/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
120 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ken Caryl, CO


1 Unit Available
Stony Creek
9108 West Plymouth Avenue
9108 West Plymouth Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated Townhome With Yard - Property Id: 242837 Beautiful, completely renovated townhome in Stony Creek neighborhood! 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms; Master Bedroom Suite with 2 closets and 2nd bedroom with large closet.


1 Unit Available
Kipling Hills
9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D
9579 W Coal Mine Ave, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D Available 08/01/20 Lexington Village: Close to Foothills - This 2 story townhome has 2 bedrooms + study & 2 1/2 bathrooms. All the appliances are included.


1 Unit Available
Charter
8412 S Holland Ct 302
8412 South Holland Court, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1131 sqft
Private Ken Caryl 2 Bedroom Condo with Garage! - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.


1 Unit Available
Mountain Gate Condominiums
LP1 Research - #71
7414 South Alkire Street, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1051 sqft
This unit with an exterior private entrance features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open living/kitchen/dining, a cozy fireplace, lots of closet space, a washer and dryer, and a balcony with locking storage space in the utility area.


1 Unit Available
Charter
8456 South Hoyt Way
8456 South Hoyt Way, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1183 sqft
This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Redstone Ridge Apartments will welcome you with 1,183 square feet of living space! The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Ken Caryl
Verified


34 Units Available
Grant Ranch
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified


26 Units Available
Westerly Apartment Homes
8510 South Oak Circle, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1183 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Westerly Apartments from the comfort of your home! Tailored for the urban and outdoor explores alike, Westerly is your gateway to contemporary Colorado mountain living.
Verified


16 Units Available
Marston
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1110 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Verified


14 Units Available
Governors Ranch
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.


1 Unit Available
Marston
5427 South Dover Street
5427 South Dover Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
955 sqft
Walk out your front door and into Governor Grant Park! This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1000 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with black stainless steel appliances that include a
Results within 5 miles of Ken Caryl
Verified


20 Units Available
Centennial
Verona
2961 W Centennial Dr, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
875 sqft
Green living with LED lighting and community bikeshare program. Heated saltwater swimming pool with sundeck. Resident web portal for paying rent online and maintenance requests. Minutes from Santa Fe Dr.
Verified


$
7 Units Available
Golden Proper
Vista At Trappers Glen
11736 W Chenango Dr, Morrison, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
922 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, fireplace and washer/dryer. Central air conditioning/heat. Pet-friendly community with dog park, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and TV lounge. Online payment portal. Close to local bus stop.
Verified


25 Units Available
Academy Park
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1171 sqft
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
Verified


8 Units Available
Bear Creek
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1198 sqft
Sleek townhomes and apartments within a resort style community. Large windows provide great natural light. On-site amenities abound, including a cafe and business center. Close to Harriman Lake Park. Near US Route 285.
Verified


32 Units Available
Bear Creek
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Verified


18 Units Available
Leawood
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1069 sqft
Updated units include a W/D hookup, fireplace and ceiling fans. Enjoy a resort-style pool and fitness center on site. Near Raccoon Creek Golf Course and Bowles Crossing Shopping Center for convenient entertainment.
Verified


17 Units Available
Westridge
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1147 sqft
Full-sized washer and dryer and oval soaking tub in all floorplans. Kitchens designed with abundant counter space. Elegantly designed lap pool and sundeck. Less than a mile to CO-470.
Verified


21 Units Available
Belleview Acres And Farms
Avalon Red Rocks
13195 W Progress Cir, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1190 sqft
Ironwood at Red Rocks is located in Littleton, CO. The community boasts rustic amenities and offers open floor plans, designer-grade interior color schemes, granite countertops and USB outlets.
Verified


32 Units Available
Marston
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1072 sqft
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views.
Verified


25 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1046 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Verified


52 Units Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
881 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Verified


11 Units Available
Marston
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1097 sqft
Only a few minutes' drive from Red Rock amphitheater, the Southwest Plaza Mall, and Clement Park, where there is a lake, baseball diamond and outdoor music venue.
Verified


$
14 Units Available
Centennial
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Verified


$
38 Units Available
Westridge
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1167 sqft
Spacious apartments with 9-foot ceilings and large windows. Community includes a yoga studio and pool. Hit the links at nearby Highlands Ranch Golf Club. Boat, hike, and camp at Chatfield State Park.
