All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like Autumn Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
Autumn Chase
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:26 PM

Autumn Chase

Open Now until 5:30pm
8305 S Harvest Ln · (720) 619-8094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8305 S Harvest Ln, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8336 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 8423 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 8322 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2872 · Avail. now

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 2861 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,565

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 3060 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

See 25+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Autumn Chase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
on-site laundry
carport
guest parking
internet access
online portal
At Autumn Chase, residents truly experience the majestic Rocky Mountains and lush landscaping of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. These apartments allow residents to take satisfaction in the peace and quiet of nature. Each of the one and two bedroom apartments provide the privacy and comfort of a corner location. All feature fully equipped kitchens, large closets, and full-size washer and dryer connections, making Autumn Chase a standout among the most desirable apartment homes in Colorado. And being in such a scenic area, Autumn Chase creates a lifestyle fit for the perpetually active. Choose amongst two swimming pools, two tennis courts, a playground, two whirlpool spas, a basketball court, and a fitness center to suit your recreation needs. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Autumn Chase have any available units?
Autumn Chase has 40 units available starting at $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Autumn Chase have?
Some of Autumn Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Autumn Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Autumn Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Autumn Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Autumn Chase is pet friendly.
Does Autumn Chase offer parking?
Yes, Autumn Chase offers parking.
Does Autumn Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Autumn Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Autumn Chase have a pool?
Yes, Autumn Chase has a pool.
Does Autumn Chase have accessible units?
No, Autumn Chase does not have accessible units.
Does Autumn Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Autumn Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does Autumn Chase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Autumn Chase has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Autumn Chase?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gym
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity