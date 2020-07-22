Rent Calculator
9974 Strathfield Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM
9974 Strathfield Lane
9974 South Strathfield Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
9974 South Strathfield Lane, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Eastridge
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5645111)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9974 Strathfield Lane have any available units?
9974 Strathfield Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Highlands Ranch, CO
.
What amenities does 9974 Strathfield Lane have?
Some of 9974 Strathfield Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9974 Strathfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9974 Strathfield Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9974 Strathfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9974 Strathfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch
.
Does 9974 Strathfield Lane offer parking?
No, 9974 Strathfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9974 Strathfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9974 Strathfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9974 Strathfield Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9974 Strathfield Lane has a pool.
Does 9974 Strathfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 9974 Strathfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9974 Strathfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9974 Strathfield Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9974 Strathfield Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9974 Strathfield Lane has units with air conditioning.
