Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:44 PM

9623 Parramatta Place

9623 South Parramatta Place · (720) 730-7186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9623 South Parramatta Place, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2013 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Check out this beautiful open floor plan home located in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level. The kitchen is spacious and includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island perfect for preparing food or informal dining. Just off the kitchen is the dedicated dining space with access to a great back patio. The large sliding glass door and many windows allow for natural light to flow in. Each bedroom has its own bathroom, ceiling fans, and large closets. This property has a finished basement that can serve as a second living space or game room, and is equipped with new carpet and several closets for all your storage needs. Outside you can enjoy some sunshine from the fully fenced in backyard, or BBQ and dine outdoors from the beautiful wood deck. The location is unbeatable with King Soopers, Whole Foods Market, Ace Hardware, and many shops and restaurants only minutes away! Great schools are just around the corner including Valor High School, Highlands Ranch High School, and Cresthill Middle School. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to both I-25 and C-470. This property will go quick, so apply today!

Pets: 1 Dog Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer
Additional Features/Amenities:
Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage
School District: Douglas County School District No. Re 1

The property will be vacant July 11th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9623 Parramatta Place have any available units?
9623 Parramatta Place has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9623 Parramatta Place have?
Some of 9623 Parramatta Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9623 Parramatta Place currently offering any rent specials?
9623 Parramatta Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9623 Parramatta Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9623 Parramatta Place is pet friendly.
Does 9623 Parramatta Place offer parking?
Yes, 9623 Parramatta Place does offer parking.
Does 9623 Parramatta Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9623 Parramatta Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9623 Parramatta Place have a pool?
No, 9623 Parramatta Place does not have a pool.
Does 9623 Parramatta Place have accessible units?
No, 9623 Parramatta Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9623 Parramatta Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9623 Parramatta Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 9623 Parramatta Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9623 Parramatta Place does not have units with air conditioning.
