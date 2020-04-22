9623 Parramatta Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking bbq/grill garage

Check out this beautiful open floor plan home located in Highlands Ranch! This property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the main level. The kitchen is spacious and includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island perfect for preparing food or informal dining. Just off the kitchen is the dedicated dining space with access to a great back patio. The large sliding glass door and many windows allow for natural light to flow in. Each bedroom has its own bathroom, ceiling fans, and large closets. This property has a finished basement that can serve as a second living space or game room, and is equipped with new carpet and several closets for all your storage needs. Outside you can enjoy some sunshine from the fully fenced in backyard, or BBQ and dine outdoors from the beautiful wood deck. The location is unbeatable with King Soopers, Whole Foods Market, Ace Hardware, and many shops and restaurants only minutes away! Great schools are just around the corner including Valor High School, Highlands Ranch High School, and Cresthill Middle School. Commuting will be a breeze with quick access to both I-25 and C-470. This property will go quick, so apply today!



Pets: 1 Dog Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Washer, Dryer

Additional Features/Amenities:

Utilities Included in Rent: Tenant Pays All

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage

School District: Douglas County School District No. Re 1



The property will be vacant July 11th, 2020. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.