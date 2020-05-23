All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9416 Morning Glory Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

9416 Morning Glory Way

9416 South Morning Glory Way · No Longer Available
Location

9416 South Morning Glory Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
tennis court
Come check out this Highlands Ranch 3-Bed, 3-bath single family home in the Eastridge community in Highlands Ranch. This home is available TODAY and we are offering private showings on your schedule, so visit our website for PMI Elevation to book a time that is perfect for you. This home has tall vaulted ceilings, a family room, dining room and living room. The entire home was freshly painted and ready for you to call it home too.

The kitchen has granite stone countertops with plenty of room for storage and food prep. This home includes all major appliances, including microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer. The kitchen and living room have just fantastic views of the open space behind the house. The yard is semi-fenced (shares yard with next door neighbor) and there is a no maintenance deck off of the living room with sliding glass doors. This is the perfect spot for that morning coffee or evening cocktail with friends.

Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and a Virtual video walkthrough before even calling, emailing or having to talk to a real estate agent. You can book a showing time directly online.

Seeking a minimum of 12-month lease, but we will give preference to 2-year leases

There are three bedrooms upstairs. The master has a large walk-in closet, tall ceilings, plenty of light and attached bath. The master suite bath has a soaker tub / shower combo, dual vanities, lots of mirrors. The two other bedrooms have ceiling fans and share a full bath between the bedrooms.

The basement is mostly an unfinished space, but has very tall ceilings, plenty of storage and is a walkout to the backyard. There is a bonus room that can be used as a fourth bedroom or guest room, an office, game room or theater. It is a little less polished than the upper bedrooms, but that is why it is a bonus room

This neighborhood is great for lots of shops and restaurants nearby, amazing Highlands Ranch community rec centers, lots of open spaces and wilderness area, parks and golf courses and tons of activities for all ages from youth to seniors. This home is very close to the Eastridge Rec Center, fire station and public schools.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash, Recycling) , Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Pet Application Fees, Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy) / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay an additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
https://pmielevation.info/9416-MORNING-GLORY-WAY-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Frequently Asked Questions:
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Today!
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]
Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo
Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)
Complete all of the Required Information
Hit Submit
Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application
Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old (email from Square will be sent shortly after the application is submitted)

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY

More Information:
Income Requirements:
Minimum of three times the rent charged on the residence with Verifiable Proof of Income (Min. 2 months of paystubs or 2 years of tax returns if self-employed/1099 or Offer Letter for Future Employment).

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Application Fee - $40 per Adult
Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month
Pet Application Fees - $20
Pet Initiation Fee - $200
Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet
Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)
Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)

$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only

$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)

Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant

First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:
Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee

LEASE DURATION: 12-Month minimum, 24-months will have preferences
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9416 Morning Glory Way have any available units?
9416 Morning Glory Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9416 Morning Glory Way have?
Some of 9416 Morning Glory Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9416 Morning Glory Way currently offering any rent specials?
9416 Morning Glory Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9416 Morning Glory Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9416 Morning Glory Way is pet friendly.
Does 9416 Morning Glory Way offer parking?
Yes, 9416 Morning Glory Way does offer parking.
Does 9416 Morning Glory Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9416 Morning Glory Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9416 Morning Glory Way have a pool?
Yes, 9416 Morning Glory Way has a pool.
Does 9416 Morning Glory Way have accessible units?
No, 9416 Morning Glory Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9416 Morning Glory Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9416 Morning Glory Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 9416 Morning Glory Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9416 Morning Glory Way has units with air conditioning.
