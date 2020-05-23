9416 Morning Glory Way

Amenities

Come check out this Highlands Ranch 3-Bed, 3-bath single family home in the Eastridge community in Highlands Ranch. This home is available TODAY and we are offering private showings on your schedule, so visit our website for PMI Elevation to book a time that is perfect for you. This home has tall vaulted ceilings, a family room, dining room and living room. The entire home was freshly painted and ready for you to call it home too.



The kitchen has granite stone countertops with plenty of room for storage and food prep. This home includes all major appliances, including microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer. The kitchen and living room have just fantastic views of the open space behind the house. The yard is semi-fenced (shares yard with next door neighbor) and there is a no maintenance deck off of the living room with sliding glass doors. This is the perfect spot for that morning coffee or evening cocktail with friends.



Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and a Virtual video walkthrough before even calling, emailing or having to talk to a real estate agent. You can book a showing time directly online.



Seeking a minimum of 12-month lease, but we will give preference to 2-year leases



There are three bedrooms upstairs. The master has a large walk-in closet, tall ceilings, plenty of light and attached bath. The master suite bath has a soaker tub / shower combo, dual vanities, lots of mirrors. The two other bedrooms have ceiling fans and share a full bath between the bedrooms.



The basement is mostly an unfinished space, but has very tall ceilings, plenty of storage and is a walkout to the backyard. There is a bonus room that can be used as a fourth bedroom or guest room, an office, game room or theater. It is a little less polished than the upper bedrooms, but that is why it is a bonus room



This neighborhood is great for lots of shops and restaurants nearby, amazing Highlands Ranch community rec centers, lots of open spaces and wilderness area, parks and golf courses and tons of activities for all ages from youth to seniors. This home is very close to the Eastridge Rec Center, fire station and public schools.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash, Recycling)



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

https://pmielevation.info/9416-MORNING-GLORY-WAY-VIRTUAL-TOUR



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Today!

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: We participate in the Section 8 Housing Program in Denver ONLY



Income Requirements:

Minimum of three times the rent charged on the residence with Verifiable Proof of Income (Min. 2 months of paystubs or 2 years of tax returns if self-employed/1099 or Offer Letter for Future Employment).



Application Fee - $40 per Adult

Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month

Pet Application Fees - $20

Pet Initiation Fee - $200

Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet

Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)

Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)



$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only



$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)



Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant



First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries



GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:

Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee



LEASE DURATION: 12-Month minimum, 24-months will have preferences

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*