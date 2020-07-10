All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 9258 Rockhurst Street #405.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
9258 Rockhurst Street #405
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

9258 Rockhurst Street #405

9258 Rockhurst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9258 Rockhurst Street, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
9258 Rockhurst Street #405 Available 06/27/20 Evolve Real Estate: Stunning penthouse 2x2 plus den loaded with upgrades and mountain views! Available June 27. - AVAILABLE JUNE 27, LEASE TERM CONSIDERED ONLY THROUGH 4/30/2021. VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME:

https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/722929048519431/

VIRTUAL TOUR IS OF THE MODEL WHICH IS THE SAME LAYOUT. UNFURNISHED PICTURES ARE OF THE EXACT UNIT FOR RENT.

Like new, privately owned 2 bedrooms plus office condo in the Clocktower community in the Town Center of Highlands Ranch. This penthouse condo has mouth dropping views of the mountains AND is loaded with upgrades.

Hurry to secure this spacious luxury condo and enjoy the views. The condo features a large patio to enjoy those views, spacious master with walk-in closet and ensuite bath (with a shower stall). Tastefully appointed gourmet kitchen with granite counters and designer cream cabinets, designer color scheme paint throughout and even a bonus office space.

Underground parking with elevator access. Access to the Highlands Ranch rec centers is available with this condo.

Lots of upgrades in this condo, beautiful views, convenient and desirable location in the Towne Center!

For those, not familiar with the location - Clocktower is located just steps away from Civic Green Park, and offers the perfect blend of lifestyle and low-maintenance convenience. With urban shops, dining, cafs and services plus nature in every direction, its no wonder Highlands Ranch was voted one of the nation's Top 12 Places to Live.

PETS: no more than two.
Pet rent is $20 per month per pet. $350 pet deposit per pet ($100 non-refundable).

Tenant pays $50.11 monthly towards water, sewer and gas. Electric is set up through Xcel Energy and is the tenant's responsibility. Xcel Energy is the only other utility bill that the tenant will have.

To see more of our listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2249800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 have any available units?
9258 Rockhurst Street #405 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 have?
Some of 9258 Rockhurst Street #405's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 currently offering any rent specials?
9258 Rockhurst Street #405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 is pet friendly.
Does 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 offer parking?
Yes, 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 offers parking.
Does 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 have a pool?
No, 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 does not have a pool.
Does 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 have accessible units?
No, 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 does not have accessible units.
Does 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9258 Rockhurst Street #405 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with Gym
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs