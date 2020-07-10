Amenities

9258 Rockhurst Street #405 Available 06/27/20 Evolve Real Estate: Stunning penthouse 2x2 plus den loaded with upgrades and mountain views! Available June 27. - AVAILABLE JUNE 27, LEASE TERM CONSIDERED ONLY THROUGH 4/30/2021. VIDEO WALK-THRU OF THE HOME:



https://www.facebook.com/propertymanagementdenver/videos/722929048519431/



VIRTUAL TOUR IS OF THE MODEL WHICH IS THE SAME LAYOUT. UNFURNISHED PICTURES ARE OF THE EXACT UNIT FOR RENT.



Like new, privately owned 2 bedrooms plus office condo in the Clocktower community in the Town Center of Highlands Ranch. This penthouse condo has mouth dropping views of the mountains AND is loaded with upgrades.



Hurry to secure this spacious luxury condo and enjoy the views. The condo features a large patio to enjoy those views, spacious master with walk-in closet and ensuite bath (with a shower stall). Tastefully appointed gourmet kitchen with granite counters and designer cream cabinets, designer color scheme paint throughout and even a bonus office space.



Underground parking with elevator access. Access to the Highlands Ranch rec centers is available with this condo.



Lots of upgrades in this condo, beautiful views, convenient and desirable location in the Towne Center!



For those, not familiar with the location - Clocktower is located just steps away from Civic Green Park, and offers the perfect blend of lifestyle and low-maintenance convenience. With urban shops, dining, cafs and services plus nature in every direction, its no wonder Highlands Ranch was voted one of the nation's Top 12 Places to Live.



PETS: no more than two.

Pet rent is $20 per month per pet. $350 pet deposit per pet ($100 non-refundable).



Tenant pays $50.11 monthly towards water, sewer and gas. Electric is set up through Xcel Energy and is the tenant's responsibility. Xcel Energy is the only other utility bill that the tenant will have.



To see more of our listings, please visit www.evolvedenver.com



