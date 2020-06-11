8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

Completely Remodeled! - $100 off 1st 2 months Rent!



Completely renovated 3-bedroom 2 bath condo features new floors and interior paint and fixtures throughout. The updated kitchen is complete with new stainless-steel appliances, sink, faucet, fixtures and pendant lighting. The master en-suite features a large walk-in closet and fully updated master bath with dual vanities. The 2 large secondary bedrooms share a fully updated bath with a pedestal sink and linen closet. Centrally located with easy access to C-470, shopping and schools, Highlands Ranch residence also enjoy the use of 4 Rec. centers over 20 parks and miles of hiking/biking trails.



https://youtu.be/sDQC1t6VztY



The Important Things You Should Know



* No smoking

* No Cats

* Dogs ok under 35lbs or smaller

* 2 pet maximum

*Companion Dogs/Animals: Companion dogs/animals as defined under the Americans With Disabilities

Act are allowed on the property and in any locations as permitted by law.

* Refundable Security Deposit $2000

* This Property Will be Owner Managed

* Application processing time 1-3 business days on avg. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

* Other terms, fees and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Rent is subject to change.



RESTRICTIONS



This property is not available for tenants with a judgment, an eviction, recent felonies against people or property, an income less than 3.0x rent, more than 2 pets, a move in date too far out, or any unmet property requirements.



(RLNE4784699)