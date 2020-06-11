All apartments in Highlands Ranch
8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101

8468 South Thunder Ridge Way · (720) 699-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8468 South Thunder Ridge Way, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1291 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Completely Remodeled! - $100 off 1st 2 months Rent!

Completely renovated 3-bedroom 2 bath condo features new floors and interior paint and fixtures throughout. The updated kitchen is complete with new stainless-steel appliances, sink, faucet, fixtures and pendant lighting. The master en-suite features a large walk-in closet and fully updated master bath with dual vanities. The 2 large secondary bedrooms share a fully updated bath with a pedestal sink and linen closet. Centrally located with easy access to C-470, shopping and schools, Highlands Ranch residence also enjoy the use of 4 Rec. centers over 20 parks and miles of hiking/biking trails.

https://youtu.be/sDQC1t6VztY

The Important Things You Should Know

* No smoking
* No Cats
* Dogs ok under 35lbs or smaller
* 2 pet maximum
*Companion Dogs/Animals: Companion dogs/animals as defined under the Americans With Disabilities
Act are allowed on the property and in any locations as permitted by law.
* Refundable Security Deposit $2000
* This Property Will be Owner Managed
* Application processing time 1-3 business days on avg. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
* Other terms, fees and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Rent is subject to change.

RESTRICTIONS

This property is not available for tenants with a judgment, an eviction, recent felonies against people or property, an income less than 3.0x rent, more than 2 pets, a move in date too far out, or any unmet property requirements.

(RLNE4784699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 have any available units?
8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 have?
Some of 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 currently offering any rent specials?
8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 pet-friendly?
No, 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 offer parking?
Yes, 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 does offer parking.
Does 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 have a pool?
Yes, 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 has a pool.
Does 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 have accessible units?
No, 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8468 Thunder Ridge Way #101 has units with air conditioning.
