8417 Stonybridge Circle.

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1339130.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 1,547 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and skylights. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, clubhouse, tennis court, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



