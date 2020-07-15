All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like
8417 Stonybridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
8417 Stonybridge Circle
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:16 PM

8417 Stonybridge Circle

8417 Stoneybridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8417 Stoneybridge Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1339130.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 1,547 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and skylights. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, clubhouse, tennis court, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1339130.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8417 Stonybridge Circle have any available units?
8417 Stonybridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 8417 Stonybridge Circle have?
Some of 8417 Stonybridge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8417 Stonybridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8417 Stonybridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8417 Stonybridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8417 Stonybridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highlands Ranch.
Does 8417 Stonybridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8417 Stonybridge Circle offers parking.
Does 8417 Stonybridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8417 Stonybridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8417 Stonybridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8417 Stonybridge Circle has a pool.
Does 8417 Stonybridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 8417 Stonybridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8417 Stonybridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8417 Stonybridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8417 Stonybridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8417 Stonybridge Circle has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHighlands Ranch Apartments with GymHighlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridgeEastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Colorado Colorado Springs