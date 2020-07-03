6181 Willowmore Court

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home on a cul-de-sac in Highlands Ranch will welcome you with 1,707 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, a main floor bath, a rec room, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a finished basement, and access to the community pool, fitness center, club house, and tennis court. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the large fenced-in yard, deck, or porch. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Welte Trail. Also nearby are King Soopers, Lodos Bar and Grill, 24 Hour Fitness, Denver Tech Center, Park Meadows Mall, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, I-225, and E-470.



Nearby schools include Fox Creek Elementary School, Cresthill Middle School, and Highlands Ranch High School.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $35/month pet rent.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



*** 18 MONTH LEASE !!! ***



